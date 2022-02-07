the uncle of the Vippon speaks

Mourning at Big Brother Vip: the uncle of the Vippo speaks, who in the house shared the news with only a few competitors.

In the house of the Big Brother Vip 2021, one of the most beloved contestants by the public, was hit by a very serious mourning. After being informed of the mourning that struck his family, the Vippone chose to share the news only with some competitors. The news spread anyway when the director caught the moment in which he was telling it.

Talking about the mourning that hit the competitor of Big Brother Vip 2021 was the latter’s uncle who wrote a very long post on Instagram.

Death of Barù’s grandmother of Big Brother Vip: uncle Costantino Della Gherardesca speaks

The competitor who was hit by the serious mourning is Barù who lost his grandmother. In fact, the mother of Costantino Della Gherardesca, Barù’s uncle, passed away. On Instagram, the host wrote a long post dedicated to his mother.

“My mother was the person I loved most and also the one who loved me most. She was the person who raised me, along with my sister @oppily. She was the person who was generous with me (but not only that, she was with all her friends and relatives of hers) and who taught me to be generous without expecting to have anything back, if not the joy of making happy people. She was nicer and more sunny than me, it is no coincidence that she had many friends who loved her and counted on her smile, her strength and her contagious joie de vivre “wrote Costantino.

“I risk offending her friends if I don’t write that she was above all a free woman, even in years when Italian society was strongly discriminatory towards women. For her friends he was also a sister, for her friends he was also an equal partner in adventure and for her children he was also a support, invariably present, and often a strong but open-minded friend. . Even for her grandchildren, who like her loved me madly, besides being a grandmother she was also a teacher of life. Dear mom, be happy because I’m not alone “, he added.