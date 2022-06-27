Entertainment

The uncomfortable moment that Luis Miguel had to go through on TV because of a nosy interviewer

Patricia Chapoy Acevedo, better known as Pati Chapoy She is a Mexican host of the TV Azteca program “Ventaneando”. She is considered one of the most important journalists of the show in Mexico, among her achievements is having interviewed great artists, including Luis Miguel.

In an interview with Luis MiguelThe journalist managed to make “El Sol de México” uncomfortable and nervous when she began to ask him about the loves of his life. In this context, Paty Chapoy asked the singer: “When you see a woman, what attracts your attention the most? Luis Miguel being taken by surprise at this questioning, for a moment he could only remain silent.

