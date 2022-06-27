The uncomfortable moment that Luis Miguel had to go through on TV because of a nosy interviewer

Patricia Chapoy Acevedo, better known as Pati Chapoy She is a Mexican host of the TV Azteca program “Ventaneando”. She is considered one of the most important journalists of the show in Mexico, among her achievements is having interviewed great artists, including Luis Miguel.

In an interview with Luis MiguelThe journalist managed to make “El Sol de México” uncomfortable and nervous when she began to ask him about the loves of his life. In this context, Paty Chapoy asked the singer: “When you see a woman, what attracts your attention the most? Luis Miguel being taken by surprise at this questioning, for a moment he could only remain silent.

When he was able to react, Luis Miguel answered: “The most important thing is how nice she is and her sense of humor”, but before she finished telling her version, Patty Chapoy He interrupted with a forceful: “Hey, and of all the romances that have been invented for you, how true are they? Edna Bolkan, Lucerito, Sylvia Pasquel’s daughter.”

Suddenly Luis Miguel he became even more uncomfortable and began to move nervously, he changed his position with his legs crossed, and he covered his face with one of his hands as a sign of rejecting the question. His body language was clear and he was literally uncomfortable.

But like all a gallant Luis Miguel answered to Patty Chapoy: “Her name is Stephanie Salas”, which sparked that patty laughed accompanied by the comment “You know the little name”. Luis Miguel He continued as if nothing had happened and said: “Look, I’m going to tell you the truth. None of them was a romance of mine is nothing but the truth; I know them very well, they are all very pretty girls. I know them very well, but I have no relationship, seriously, with any of them”, commented the singer.

