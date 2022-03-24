The “uncomfortable” PHOTO of Lady Di that will be auctioned for 20 thousand dollars in the United Kingdom





Despite having gone down in history as an icon of style and a woman of unforgettable bearing (in addition to all the claims she made), Lady Di also had, like almost everyone, the occasional photograph that she would rather not exist. . And yet, not only is there one of those portraits of her that bothered her so much, but it is also going up for auction for an incredible price.

for 20 minutes

The image is of Princess Diana of Wales when she was barely 25 years old, in 1986, and was taken by the English photographer Terence Donovan, famous for his work in the world of fashion and for having directed several video clips such as those of several Robert Palmer hits like Simply Irresistible or Addicted to Love.

The portrait will be auctioned by the British house Bonhams with a starting price of 20,000 dollars this Wednesday and its greatest peculiarity is that, as the Daily Mail newspaper recalls, it greatly displeased the protagonist. “When Diana saw the photograph, she made a strange face and expressed her disgust with the result,” Sarah Lindberg, a Bonhams specialist, recalled.

This anecdote happened to the original buyer of the photograph, a declared fan of the princess who approached her with the image, in which Lady Di appears, very serious and young, in a strapless dress made of corrugated purple velvet, to sign an autograph for her.

“He put it in front of him and [Diana] said: ‘Oh, no, I don’t like that photo’”, explained Lindberg, as well as that later the image, to the discomfort of the already deceased princess, was reproduced in a stamp collection that went on sale after her death in 1997, as the Bonhams house has mentioned on social networks to promote the auction that will take place in Knightsbridge, London.

To continue reading, click HERE.