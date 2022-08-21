The unconditional friendship of Ashley Tisdale and Austin Butler

The star of High School Musical and the protagonist of Elvis have been great friends for more than 15 years. Here we tell you how they met and how they crossed the distance during the pandemic.

Although dozens of ego disputes have been reported in the entertainment industry, there are also beautiful friendships. This is the case of Austin Butler and Ashley Tisdale, who for more than a decade have shared an unconditional relationship that knows no distances. If you consider yourself a fan of High School Musical or have you enjoyed the recent biopic of Elvisthen check out all about your valuable link below.

After playing the King of Rock and Roll under the direction of Baz Luhrmann, Butler is positioned as one of the favorites of the last year for the audience and experts on the subject. In fact, a good part of the public assures that he deserves the award for Best Actor from the Academy at the next Oscar Awards. But although this role gave him global popularity, none of this could have happened without other previous characters that gave him important experience.

One of them went hand in hand Disney. In 2011, she starred Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure alongside Ashley Tisdale. East spin off of High School Musicalavailable on Disney+, follows the East High student as she meets Peytona handsome film student who sees Sharpay Evans like a fascinating teenager. And her chemistry was not limited to the screen: since 2009, when they met shooting the movie Aliens In The Atticthey discovered that they could get along very well when the cameras were turned off.

The truth is that it has always been a friendship. On more than one occasion, they have defined themselves as best friends and even almost brothers. In fact, Ashley Tisdale was the one who introduced Austin Butler and Vanessa Hudgenswho played Gabriella Montez in High School Musical. Since then, in 2011, they have maintained a romance that lasted until 2020. And the actress who played Sharpay has been a privileged witness to the love of her great colleagues.

In 2021, when the protagonist of Elvis celebrated his 30 years, Tisdale dedicated a few words to him on social networks. “You’ve been my best friend since you were 15. I am more than proud of you and everything you are achieving, but the most important thing is that I am proud of the person you are. You have been my closest friend throughout these years. Not only have you lifted me off the ground after a horrible breakup, but you have brought me my favorite candy. I don’t think anyone can understand me like you. When my husband arrived, you hugged him like a brother”, he described.

The Disney star insisted: “There’s no one like you, Austin. You are my twin brother born seven years later. I can imagine that your mom is beaming with joy seeing everything you do and is with you every step of the way. I hope you know how loved you are!”. However, one of the most tender moments came when Butler managed to meet jupiter iristhe daughter that Ashley had with Christopher French. And it is that this meeting was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“He couldn’t see me pregnant in person because it’s been two and a half years since he’s been home. But this guy FaceTimed me and I felt like he was there. He even video chatted with Jupiter at the hospital the morning after I had her. He is one of my best friends and seeing him with my daughter is very special.Tisdale commented. Without a doubt, it is one of the most solid and tender friendships in all of Hollywood.