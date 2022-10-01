Entertainment

The unconditional support of Angelina Jolie that goes around the world: “I had never seen anything like it”

Angelina Jolie is an American actress, director, producer and philanthropist who stands out for being one of the most important celebrities in Hollywood history, starring in successful films such as the ‘Tomb Raider’ saga, among others. She is the ex-wife of Brad Pitt and was a trend in the social networks for their support of a noble cause such as the victims of the floods in Pakistan.

For many years, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were the most beloved marriage in the world of Hollywood, but everything came to an end in 2016 when the now ex-couple announced the separation through a controversial divorce. Before the wedding, the actors signed a very detailed prenuptial agreement among which it was highlighted that if the actor committed any infidelity, he would lose full custody of his children. In addition, the issue of property was discussed and that if they were to separate, they could keep what they had prior to getting married.

Angelina Jolie controversially separated from Brad Pitt. Source Instagram @angelinajolie_official

Since 2003, Angelina Jolie She is a UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador thanks to her commitment and humanitarian work and since then she has fought against violence against women. In recent days, she joined the struggle carried out by women in Iran and the Hollywood star assured that they need freedom to live.

Secondly, Angelina Jolie He spread through his social networks the trip he made to Pakistan to meet the victims of the floods in that country. In an interview with Mighty Heard he stated, “I’ve never seen anything like it and I’ve been to this country many times.” The 47-year-old actress added: “33 million people are affected and more than 6 million are in need of emergency humanitarian assistance.”

Angelina Jolie in Pakistan. Source Instagram @angelinajolie

Brad Pitt’s ex-wife continued recounting what the meeting with the victims was like and stated that there were people who were still in a state of shock for having fled from the Taliban. Finally, Angelina Jolie declared: “Many children have been left malnourished due to the devastating floods”.

Angelina Jolie was with those affected by the floods in Pakistan. Source Instagram @angelinajolie

