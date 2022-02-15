the under-shocked mistress – Libero Quotidiano





A story that has the absurdity of Ashes, a cat from a family from Maine, United States. After six years and over 2 thousand kilometers of wandering, the feline managed to return home. A news that has shocked the family to which he belongs. “Denise Cilley, the owner from Chesterville said she was shocked to receive a voice message last week announcing that her cat, Ashes, had been located in Florida. ”





The cat went missing in 2015 during her daughter’s 10th birthday party. Ashes’ family, meanwhile, changed their lives by assuming that the feline would never return: “They searched for him for a while and sadly concluded that he was probably the victim of a predator,” he said. Janet Williamsfamily friend.



It was she, once found, who took temporary custody of the cat in Florida. A veterinarian’s study confirmed the feline’s identity, thanks to the microchip implanted when he was a puppy. Although it still remains a mystery how he got to Florida from Maine.



