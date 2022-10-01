The undisputed chemistry between George Clooney and Julia Roberts

Today, it opens in all theaters in the country “Ticket to Paradise“, translated into Spanish as “Passage to Paradise”. This is a film that has generated great expectations among the public due to its brilliant protagonists, George Clooney Y Julia Roberts.

Julia Roberts Y George Clooney. Image extracted from Infobae.

The actors have worked together in an extensive list of movies, so seeing them together on the big screen once again excites their fans. In 2001 both participated in “Ocean’s Eleven”, also known as The Big Scam, and that was the first time they were filming partners. Some time later, they made two sequels to this same film and added great experiences in the film industry. They also made “Confessions of a dangerous mind” and in 2016, they made “Money Monster”.

Thanks to this extensive list, you can see that these two movie heavyweights share great chemistry on screen. Also, both have great memories that they keep for a lifetime. It is for this reason that this new release is quite promising. For their part, the actors play a couple of divorced parents who travel to Bali to prevent their daughter from marrying a local. So, they offer a fun plot to enjoy between the jokes, the trust, and the fights.

Confessions of the actress about her friend

Recently, Julia Roberts told the New York Times, that when they were filming “Tickets to Paradise” The COVID-19 pandemic began. The world came to a standstill and the production was filming in Australia, so they had no choice but to stay there. As security measures increased, flights were canceled, so the actress could not return home with her children and her husband.

george fortunately he had brought his whole family, so he helped in the most difficult moments to Julia. In fact, she expressed that she was a great support during that period and together with her children and her wife they supported her so that she did not feel alone and isolated. For this reason, their bond and friendship were further consolidated, so they now consider themselves family. “The Clooney They saved me from complete loneliness and despair,” the actress told the American media.