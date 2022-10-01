Entertainment

The undisputed chemistry between George Clooney and Julia Roberts

Today, it opens in all theaters in the country “Ticket to Paradise“, translated into Spanish as “Passage to Paradise”. This is a film that has generated great expectations among the public due to its brilliant protagonists, George Clooney Y Julia Roberts.

Julia Roberts and George Clooney
Julia Roberts Y George Clooney. Image extracted from Infobae.

The actors have worked together in an extensive list of movies, so seeing them together on the big screen once again excites their fans. In 2001 both participated in “Ocean’s Eleven”, also known as The Big Scam, and that was the first time they were filming partners. Some time later, they made two sequels to this same film and added great experiences in the film industry. They also made “Confessions of a dangerous mind” and in 2016, they made “Money Monster”.

