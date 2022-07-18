The undisputed queen of cinema: six films by the great Meryl Streep

Preferential Platea is a column designed to talk about cinema. Leaving the formal and journalistic side of AG Noticias a bit; the column intends to recommend films, comment on films and provide “color data” on actresses and actors belonging to Hollywood, Argentine cinema and independent cinema. On this occasion, We will recommend six films by the undisputed queen of cinema: Meryl Streep.

Meryl Streep is a 73-year-old American actress. Talking about Streep’s journey in the industry is literally a one-way trip. Throughout her long and incredible career, she has been through every genre of film there has been. The actress has been nominated 21 times for the academy, which gives the record to the woman who has been nominated for an Oscar award the most times; getting in three times the statuette. On this occasion, we review his career with six films to see on Sunday, plus an honorable mention. These are seven movies to see on Sunday Meryl Streep:

1. Sophie’s Choice (1982)

In our first recommendation, the bar is already very high. Sophie’s Choice is the film that gave Streep the second Oscar of her career, and it really is no wonder. The premise of this movie is, to say the least, crude. Here we meet a survivor of the Jewish holocaust during World War II. Sophie is a Polish woman who lives sad and disturbed after everything she has been through. At the beginning of the film, we learn that the woman has a secret that tortures her day and night. The revelation of this secret is simply strong. It is not difficult for us to empathize with this character, who is accompanied by a phenomenal plot. An occasion in which Streep showed her talent for acting, giving more than one goosebumps. Another strong point to highlight is the impeccable direction of the film.

For fans of drama and warfare, Sophie’s Choice is a somber feature film idea for Sunday. The duration of this film is 150 minutes.

2. Falling in love with my ex (2009)

From Sophie’s Choice, we go straight into a romantic comedy. One of Streep’s many abilities is to make people laugh, and in this film it is more than clear. Here we follow Jane, a divorced woman who tries to maintain the best relationship with her ex. By the time Jake -played by Alec Baldwin- returns looking for her, she doesn’t know what to make of her love life. There is not much to say about this film, simple and romantic. A good movie to spend an entertaining Sunday, for fans of romantic comedies. The duration of the film is 120 minutes.

3. The Devil Wears Fashion (2006)

Is there a single word to describe this movie? Yes. Iconic. The Devil Wears Fashionable is a fantastic feature film, with phenomenal performances. We know how ruthless the fashion world can be through Runway magazine. On this occasion, we have a Meryl Streep grabbing attention as the antagonist of the film. Miranda Priestly is a ruthless, cruel and controlling woman, who has only one purpose: to do her job well. Andy -played by the great Anne Hathaway- is her personal assistant and the one who has to survive Miranda’s demands. 16 years after the release of this film, it can be said that it has aged very well and is a candidate for being a classic released after the 2000s. Ideal for those fans of dramatic comedies. The duration of this film is 109 minutes.

4. Death Becomes Her (1992)

We go back to the 90s, with a fantastic comedy. There’s not much to say about this movie, it’s just that it’s incredibly funny despite having elements of horror cinema under its belt. We have the perfect satire of two high school rivals frantically competing through their adulthood, until they target the love of the same man. The fights escalate into a humorous, comedic back-and-forth, culminating in an acid but funny ending. It should be noted that this movie is not for everyone, but it is for those fans of black humor. The film lasts 104 minutes.

5. The Bridges of Madison County (1995)

Following in the vein of the 90s, The Bridges of Madison County is a romantic drama movie. Directed by and starring Clint Eastwood, Meryl Streep plays Francesca, the wife of an American soldier whose mission is to take pictures of Iowa bridges for National Geographic. At the time of her visit, they will become very close, which will put Francesca in a serious emotional bind. The film was critically acclaimed upon its release, highlighting Streep’s and Eastwood’s work on screen. The film has a duration of 134 minutes.

6. Mamma mia! (2008)

Finally, a musical. Mamma mia! is a theater musical based on the songs of ABBA, which was finally brought to the big screen. In this story we follow Donna, a woman who lives on a Greek island together with her daughter Sophie -played by Amanda Seyfried-. As her daughter’s wedding approaches, Donna will be forced to reveal to Sophie who her real father is. Filled with music, Mamma mia! It is a film full of emotions, romance, dance and beautiful shots of Greece. Ideal to see with friends or family. The film has a duration of 108 minutes.

Honorable Mention: Kramer vs. Kramer (1979)

As an honorable mention, it is important to highlight Kramer vs Kramer. Here we have a young Meryl Streep, playing a supporting role. Kramer vs Kramer is a drama that recounts the life of Ted Kramer, a man devoted to his work, after Joanna, his wife, decides to leave him with her young son. In a role that earned her her first statuette, Meryl as Joanna puts in a phenomenal performance. The duration of the film is 105 minutes.