The Undoing arrives in prime time on TV8 on September 7th. Plot and cast

written by Elisa Baroni





September 4, 2021



The Undoing series was one of the most watched series recently on SKY. For those who missed the series or for those wishing to relate to it, the episodes will arrive in the clear on TV8 from 7 September in prime time. Here are some details and the plot of the thriller with Nicole Kidman and Matilda De angelis that has fascinated millions of people

The Undoing is an American television miniseries directed by Susanne Bier, based on the novel A Happy Family by Jean Hanff Korelitz published in Italy in 2016. The miniseries premiered on October 25, 2020 on HBO in the United States. The series has 6 episodes for a total of 340 minutes of viewing. In Italy, on January 8, 2021, SKY made it available in streaming on Now and broadcast the same day on Sky Atlantic.

SYNOPSIS. Grace (Nicole Kidman) and Jonathan Fraser (Hugh Grant) are two established professionals from New York. She is a psychotherapist, he is an oncologist and they are happily married. They have a nice home in Manhattan, are well off, and their 12-year-old son Henry attends a prestigious private school. Their world begins to collapse when Elena (Matilda De angelis), the mother of a school friend of Henry’s, is brutally murdered in Jonathan’s study, who suddenly disappears. The man thus becomes the main suspect. Gradually the unspoken truths and lies in the seemingly idyllic relationship between Grace and Jonathan begin to surface.

Here is the post on the arrival of The undoing in the clear:

Nicole Kidman’s voice, her extraordinary clothes, Matilda De Angelis at her “first” American, the setting … #TheUndoing, from 7 September in premiere at 9.15 pm. pic.twitter.com/VwBbfmH32o – TV8 (@ TV8it) September 2, 2021