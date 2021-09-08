The Undoing arrives on TV8, that’s when the episodes of the series with Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant come out

– Advertisement –

The Undoing – The Untold Truths, the HBO TV series released last year starting from November 25th, was a resounding success, in Italy it was distributed the same day by Sky Atlantic and on Now, but until now it had never been cleared. Inspired by the novel by Jean Hanff Korelitz, “The unspoken truths” finally the much-talked-about series with Nicole Kidman, Hugh Grant and our Matilda De Angelis was aired free on Tuesday 7 September 2021 on TV8. For now, the first two episodes have been released and the psychological thriller has already begun to thrill the public.

That’s when the next highly anticipated episodes come out

The appointment with the free-to-air miniseries is set on TV8 every Tuesday, from about 9:30 pm, with a double episode, then the remaining episodes will be broadcast on September 14th and September 21st.

It is in fact, as mentioned before, a miniseries consisting of 6 total episodes, The Undoing – The unspoken truths is directed by Susanne Bier and each episode has a duration ranging from 50 to 64 minutes. Here is the free-to-air programming of The Undoing – The Untold Truths on TV8

The Undoing – The Untold Truths first episode (episodes 1 and 2) – airs September 7

The Undoing – The unspoken truths second episode (episodes 3 and 4) – aired on September 14th

The Undoing – The unspoken truths third episode (episodes 5 and 6) – aired on 21 September

Plot of The Undoing without spoilers

Based on the 2014 novel “The Untold Truths” by Jean Hanff Korelitz, Nicole Kidman plays Grace, a very successful therapist about to publish a book, married to the perfect husband and father Mike (Hugh Grant), they have a son, Henry (Noah Jupe), who goes to a super elite school. Grace is the absolute image of elegance and benevolence, but the arrival of the young mother Elena Alves (Matilda De Angelis) on Grace’s school fundraising committee causes havoc, especially when Elena breastfeeds her baby in front of the group.

Elena is beautiful, sensual, comfortable with her body and seems to take a particular liking to Grace. So when Elena is found brutally murdered in her art studio and Mike is suddenly missing, Grace’s life is thrown into chaos. It is an intense plot of the psychological thriller genre, a story driven by a woman, with shifting fidelities and a narrator who may not be entirely reliable. It’s really gripping and structured with frequent cliffhangers, so it’s very hard not to want more and more.

Kelley continues her strategy of putting the best female talent in the director’s chair – this time it’s Oscar winner Susanne Bier, who also directed The Night Manager, brings rhythm and punch to the show backed by an absolutely stellar cast. Grant fits into the role very well with his strengths, incredibly charming but also a little weird – if you get the feeling Mike isn’t being sincere, he probably isn’t. Donald Sutherland as Grace’s powerful and wealthy father is fantastic – arrogant, brutal, the absolute symbol of wealthy white male privilege, he is aware of his status and shamelessly uses it to his advantage.

Meanwhile we find the other side of the coin, Elena’s young son, much less privileged, he finds the body of his mother. Driven to consider what she would be able to do for her family, Grace is forced to confront her own privilege, haunted by the memory of Elena as her life, as she once knew it, falls apart. Meanwhile, the noose tightens in the form of the iron-fisted policeman played by Édgar Ramírez, who finds nothing inviting in Grace and her family’s wealth.

Lily Rabe, who is arguably best known for her repeated appearances in various American Horror Story series, is well represented as the New York career woman who constantly juggles a thousand issues, a fast-talking woman who leans on her status. but who may be the only person Grace can truly trust, even Ramirez brings enough charisma to his gritty cop to keep him from becoming too corny. The Undoing is a glossy and engaging mystery and there is satisfaction in seeing this elite overthrown from their thrones.

