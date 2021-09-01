The Undoing, Matilda De Angelis awarded at the Nastri Grande Seriality

In the setting of the Court Theater of the Royal Palace, the Great Seriality Ribbons, prizes dedicated to the television world and assigned by the Film Journalists Union, which is already committed to awarding the Silver Ribbons to feature films and documentaries. The Italian star of The Undoing was also among the winners.

Matilda De Angelis, as reported by ANSA, will be awarded for the best performance of the year for The Undoing – The Untold Truths and Leonardo. Discover the best films by Matilda De Angelis to get to know the young Italian star better.

The new event dedicated to Italian productions that are successfully distributed around the world will take place Saturday 18 September in Naples.

The Neapolitan setting is ideal for this new recognition, in consideration of the numerous productions that make use of the Campania locations to set in motion the different productions, including The brilliant friend.

The awards will also go to shows such as Il commissario Montalbano, The New Pope, We are who we are, Gomorra – La serie and ZeroZeroZero.

Artists of the caliber of Luca Zingaretti, Marco D’Amore, Salvatore Esposito, Saverio Costanzo and Stefano Accorsi will be awarded.

Other titles will be announced in the coming days. Speaking of the new award was Laura Delli Colli, president of the Union of Film Journalists:“This is a way to kick off a new event that the Tapes will continue over time by dedicating selection and awards, as is already the case, in addition to the appointment with the films of the year, for documentaries and short films also to seriality”.

On Everyeye you will find the review of The Undoing, starring Hugh Grant and Nicole Kidman.