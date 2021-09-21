The Undoing: meaning of the ending and psychological analysis

The Undoing – The Untold Truths, the Sky miniseries of Susan Bier interpreted by Hugh Grant, Nicole Kidman And Matilde De Angelis it is a real journey into the maze of a seemingly solid relationship, suddenly disturbed by a murder that calls everything into question, starting an introspective path in which each of the protagonists gradually reveals his nature, made of fragility, truth hidden or subtly imposed and a profound inner suffering, disguised by the glossy cover of the luxury of a family well of New York’s Upper East Side.

Right from the choice of the title, which offers two interpretations, The Undoing reveals its ambivalence, suggesting at the same time the feeling of “ruin” that pervades the protagonists – in particular the character of Nicole Kidman, who literally sees her world collapsing on her, and that defense mechanism well known to psychoanalysis, with which Sigmund Freud indicated the act of denying an unpleasant or threatening event, which leads those who suffer it to behave in exactly the opposite way to remove it from their awareness.

The plot of the miniseries sees married couple Jonathan Fraser (Grant) – pediatric oncologist – and Grace (Kidman) – psychotherapist – with their 12-year-old son Henry (Noah Jupe) seeing their family picture crumble when the man is accused of the murder of Elena Alves (De Angelis), a young mother from the neighborhood school, who has just moved to the area with her two children (one of whom is a newborn) and her husband. A sensual and ambiguous woman, characterized by a veil of indecipherable sadness, which stands out in the group of mothers for the inappropriate hyper sexualized attitude, especially towards Grace, who in fact had talked about it to her husband, receiving a reaction to the appearance indifferent.

Jonathan is a charming and charismatic man, devoted to his work and very present as a father and husband, an absolutely unsuspected man and instead immediately investigated for the brutal murder, after which – initially with the excuse of a conference – he escapes. Starting from his absence, Grace therefore finds herself dealing with the growing awareness of having married a man she did not really know, while the narrative shuffles the cards on the table to make the viewer participate in the woman’s doubts, despite the evidence. appear gradually overwhelming.

The Undoing: the manipulative power of a man and an emotional narrative – SPOILER –

The strength of The Undoing is to be able to involve the viewer in Jonathan’s lies, manipulating the audience with the same force with which the man manages – at least initially – to manipulate his own family. Careful to reveal only what is strictly necessary to be able to get away with it and not lose the love of his wife and son, the man admits the betrayal but continues undeterred to deny the murder, trying to arouse the compassion of a woman who has always loved him above all things and also against all evidence of how disturbed he was, trusting all his readings of events (starting with the loss of contact with his family of origin), convinced that behind so much love and ostentatious value no undesirable truth could be hidden .

Jonathan, for his part, puts in place the whole repertoire of action of the perfect from the beginning malignant pathological narcissist, going so far as to try to put the blame on the son, in order not to lose everything and admit his own defeat. But what clicked in the man’s mind? Why did he kill his mistress?

Jonathan Fraser’s Malignant Pathological Narcissism: When Losing Isn’t Possible

Jonathan proposes himself as a model of empathy, given his job: a man who saves the lives of children and who is desperate when unfortunately he can do nothing to stop the disease. But on closer inspection, the motivation for dedication to a job of this type can be of another nature: Dr. Fraser receives a thunderous narcissistic supply from his achievements and the admiration that comes from parents and young patients, interrupted only when something goes wrong and the children die, throwing him into total depression for the feeling of helplessness that stands in the way of his constant need for omnipotence.

Elena Alves, coincidentally, was the mother of a young patient of Jonathan, whom he healed, immersing himself in the narcissistic return derived from the deep gratitude of the woman (victim in the meantime of an understandable idealization) starting a burning sexual relationship, culminating in the young woman’s second pregnancy. Jonathan then tried to buy Elena’s discretion by making himself available to support her financially, also paying the school fees for her eldest son and continuing to be close to her. But something went wrong.

The false move of Elena Alves

In The Undoing Elena Alves’ fault seems to have been mainly one: wanting to interfere with her lover’s official life. Moved by infatuation for Jonathan but above all by an insane mixture of envy and admiration, the young woman approaches Grace, complimenting her kindness and wondering perhaps why she cannot occupy his place. In a key scene of the series he even seems to want to seduce her, posing naked in front of her in the gym, arousing in Grace a sort of erotic restlessness that leads her to dream of her, and to accept a kiss on the lips when, on another occasion, he surprises her to cry and try to console her.

When the two lovers meet, on the same night as Grace and Elena’s kiss, at the studio where the young woman paints, she tells Jonathan about the exchanges she had with his wife and the desire to befriend her, creating a sort of unhealthy extended family. . This is enough to unleash the latent anger of the man who, seeing the integrity of his official life threatened, first beats her and leaves her and then – after the violent reaction of the young woman – brutally kills her, raging with rage on her body.

The Undoing: an ending in which the only painful twist is that in some cases there are no twists

The six episodes of The Undoing they try in every way to offer alternatives to Jonathan’s guilt, attuning to Grace’s emotional wave, for which thinking that the man she loves is a killer sociopath is – up to the last – unacceptable. The spectator himself, wisely and repeatedly sidetracked by the script, cannot believe that the last episode can lead to what was hypothesized since the first episode.

But the value of this series is precisely in its not having twists, those that any victim of a pathological narcissist insists on wanting to seek, to escape the excruciating pain of the awareness of having a dangerous person next to him and totally different from what he was believed to be. A pain capable of destroying an entire system of values. But Grace, for when clouded by love for Jonathan, cannot put him before that for their son, and when he – in full delirium – kidnaps the boy, trying to convince him that he must be remembered for all the things he has built and not for a “mistake”, the woman finally realizes what it is necessary to do, returning to be the lucid connoisseur of the human mind that she has always been.

On the bridge, with the police on his heels, Jonathan leaves the car and climbs onto the railing to launch himself into the void, while Henry tries desperately to get him out. Grace lands the helicopter she is on and reaches them on foot, shouting – to thwart the tragedy that is about to unfold – not only the name of her son but also that of her husband who, in the irrational belief that his wife can still forgive him , he goes to meet her smiling allowing the police to arrest him and put an end to a nightmare.

The ending of The Undoing – beyond the likelihood of the specific dynamic with which it takes place – it could arouse an understandable feeling of disappointment in the viewer, which must however be interpreted in the light of what the series is about: a powerful personality disorder that implies a dramatic impact on the lives of the people involved in a relationship with these subjects, people totally unable to love but able to build huge house of cards around people who provide them with the lifeblood of recognition and love, real energy vampires forced to parasitize the empathy of others, in order to survive.

