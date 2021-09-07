“The Undoing”: Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant in the clear on Tv8

A stellar cast for HBO miniseries starring a seemingly perfect family, devastated by a ferocious crime
Valentina Barzaghi
September 7, 2021 at 10:50 am
“The Undoing – The Untold Truths”Is based on the novel of the same name by Jean Hanff Korelitz, created by David E. Kelley (“ Big Little Lies ”) and directed by Susanne Bier (“ Family Affairs ”,“ In a Better World ”). He arrives unencrypted on Tv8. It is a thriller starring a stellar cast: Nicole Kidman, Hugh Grant, Donald Sutherland, Lily Rabe, Noah Jupe it’s ours” Matilda De Angelis.
The series is set in New York, on the Upper East Side, among wonderful homes, offices with a view and exclusive schools, fundraising theater, glossy lives and professionalism at the top. Wealth and power are the background to the news story that involves Jonathan (Hugh Grant), a well-known oncologist, but above all his wife Grace (Nicole Kidman), an established psychotherapist, when their family is accused of being involved in the murder of Elena Alves (Matilda De Angelis), a woman whose son attends the same school as their Henry (Noah Jupe).
“The Undoing” is a thriller with a good pace, which from episode to episode never loses the surprise effect on the ending that forces you to go on. Although the resolution of the crime at one point becomes quite obvious, the skill of its cast, with a hellish Hugh Grant finally not relegated to the role of a speck of himself, makes us forget it and makes us arrive satisfied at the epilogue. Susanne Bier’s “famous” direction is subjected to history: her expert hand is perceived, but no stylistic flair. The passion for that “up” world of wealth and lies that made him famous with “Big Little Lies”, on the other hand, is the mix in which David E. Kelley also imbues this new television product, in which he still does not fail to emphasize the fragility of appearances.
The plot of “The Undoing – The Untold Truths”
Grace Fraser (Nicole Kidman) has an enviable life: an established career as a psychotherapist and a happy family. Grace is married to Jonathan (Hugh Grant), a brilliant and respected child oncologist, with whom she has a teenage son, Henry (Noah Jupe). Suddenly, however, a chasm opens in the woman’s life: a newly met girl, whose son attends the same school as Henry, is found killed and Jonathan disappears into thin air, leaving only suspicions behind. Grace’s instinct, which usually allows her to understand people deeply, begins to falter: what to believe?
Hugh Grant, Nicole Kidman and Donald Sutherland: the cast of the HBO miniseries
Nicole Kidman (“Eyes Wide Shut”, “Big Little Lies”) is Grace Fraser, a renowned psychotherapist from Manhattan, heir to a high-ranking family in the city, whose life is turned upside down by the death of a woman just met, so the suspicions fall on her husband Jonathan, who disappeared soon after the incident. Hugh Grant (“Notting Hill”, “Four Weddings and a Funeral”) is Jonathan Fraser, a well-known child oncologist and husband of Grace. Noah Jupe (“Honey Boy”, “Le Mans ’66 – The Great Challenge”) is their son Henry.
Donald Sutherland (“Ella & John – The Leisure Seeker”, “Trust”) plays Franklin Reinhart, Grace’s protective father, as well as a rich and powerful man from New York, while Matilda De Angelis (“The Incredible Story of the Isle of Roses”, “Fast as the Wind”) plays the role of Elena Alves, the young woman who enters the wealthy circle of Grace and her friends, only to be found brutally murdered.
In the cast of the series there are also: Ismael Cruz Cordova (“Mary Queen of Scots”) as Elena’s husband, Lily Rabe (“American Horror Story”) in that of a close friend of Grace and Édgar Ramirez (“American Crime Story: The murder of Gianni Versace”) in that of the detective charged with investigating Elena’s death.
Why watch “The Undoing”
“The Undoing” is a rather simple crime story in its plot and television narrative, but supported by a formidable cast of Hollywood stars.
If Nicole Kidman as the rich and wealthy Grace Foster, a seemingly imperturbable but familiarly messed up woman, is already “known” to us thanks to her interpretation of characters like Celeste Wright from “Big Little Lies” – who in many ways he looks like – just as Donald Sutherland’s powerful “father” reminds us of his J. Paul Getty from “Trust”, the real surprise of “The Undoing” is Hugh Grant.
The English actor, who was in danger of becoming fossilized in the interpretation of ironic roles now on the verge of self-parody, is here proposed and rediscovered in an unprecedented dramatic, truly terrifying guise. The investigation into him, both detective and sentimental, is the soul of the story, which reaches disturbing thriller evolutions.
In “The Undoing” David E. Kelley once again recounts the dangerous implications of appearances, of the difference between what is and what we believe it is.
Who will like it
To those looking for a good investigation story.
Who wants to see Hugh Grant in a different role.
To those who love court duels.
For those who want to take a dip in New York wellness.