“The Undoing”: Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant in the clear on Tv8

A stellar cast for HBO miniseries starring a seemingly perfect family, devastated by a ferocious crime

Valentina Barzaghi



“The Undoing – The Untold Truths”Is based on the novel of the same name by Jean Hanff Korelitz, created by David E. Kelley (“ Big Little Lies ”) and directed by Susanne Bier (“ Family Affairs ”,“ In a Better World ”). He arrives unencrypted on Tv8. It is a thriller starring a stellar cast: Nicole Kidman, Hugh Grant, Donald Sutherland, Lily Rabe, Noah Jupe it’s ours” Matilda De Angelis.

The series is set in New York, on the Upper East Side, among wonderful homes, offices with a view and exclusive schools, fundraising theater, glossy lives and professionalism at the top. Wealth and power are the background to the news story that involves Jonathan (Hugh Grant), a well-known oncologist, but above all his wife Grace (Nicole Kidman), an established psychotherapist, when their family is accused of being involved in the murder of Elena Alves (Matilda De Angelis), a woman whose son attends the same school as their Henry (Noah Jupe).

“The Undoing” is a thriller with a good pace, which from episode to episode never loses the surprise effect on the ending that forces you to go on. Although the resolution of the crime at one point becomes quite obvious, the skill of its cast, with a hellish Hugh Grant finally not relegated to the role of a speck of himself, makes us forget it and makes us arrive satisfied at the epilogue. Susanne Bier’s “famous” direction is subjected to history: her expert hand is perceived, but no stylistic flair. The passion for that “up” world of wealth and lies that made him famous with “Big Little Lies”, on the other hand, is the mix in which David E. Kelley also imbues this new television product, in which he still does not fail to emphasize the fragility of appearances.