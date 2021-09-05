The Undoing on Tv8, first episode plot: a tragic event upsets the Frasers

Advances The Undoing on Tv8: the plot of the new TV series with Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant

Already broadcast last January on Sky Atlantic, the first season of The Undoing will land on Tv8 Tuesday 7 September at 9.30 pm. The tv series with Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant, in particular, it will keep the public company for three weeks which will be useful in broadcasting the only six episodes ever made. Conceived by David E. Kelley and directed by director and screenwriter Susanne Bier, the branded telefilm HBO is based on the novel “A happy family” by Jean Hanff Korelitz and follows the story of the Mr and Mrs Fraser. The latter, two established professionals from New York, will live their quiet life alongside their 12-year-old son Henry, until a terrible murder brings to light the numerous lies that over the years have shielded a relationship that is only apparently idyllic.

Loading... Advertisements

The Undoing on Tv8, previews 7 September: the murder of Elena upsets the life of the Frasers

Going into more detail, the first of the two episodes that will make up the first episode of The Undoing on Tv8, significantly entitled “Everything crumbles”, will present the two protagonists to the public: Grace and Jonathan Fraser. In particular, the advances reveal that the woman, a brilliant psychologist, will be involved in organizing a blessing auction in the exclusive school attended by her son. On the occasion of the event, Grace Fraser will meet Elena (Matilda de Angelis) with which, in the following days, he will establish a strange relationship. The young and charming mum of Miguel, a companion of Henry, will be the very character who will start the plot of The Undoing. The woman, in fact, will be found dead in her artistic laboratory. At that point, as easily predictable, the suspects will focus on Jonathan Fraser. The pediatric oncologist, out of town for a conference, will also make himself unavailable, increasing his wife’s frustration and impatience.

The Undoing, first episode on Tv8: the secret life of Jonathan Fraser

The second and last episode that will make up the first episode of The Undoing on Tv8 instead, it will be titled “Without a trace”. The plot specifically reveals that Grace Fraser she will be increasingly worried about her husband’s disappearance. After an interrogation conducted by Detective Medoza, however, the character played by Nicole Kidman he will discover that Jonathan no longer works in the hospital. It turns out, in fact, that the doctor was fired due to inappropriate relationships undertaken with a young mother of one of his patients: Elena. As if that weren’t enough, the victim’s husband will provide an irrefutable alibi. A situation, the latter, which will only increase suspicions towards Jonathan.