The Undoing on Tv8 in September with Nicole Kidman and Matilda de Angelis

The Undoing on Tv8 in a week or so. September brings with it the beginning of the new television season and finally the time has come to enjoy the free airing of a successful mini series that will bring to the screen Nicole Kidman but also our revelation actress of the year, Matilda de Angelis. Together with them one of the most beloved actors, Hugh Grant.

The Undoing on Tv8 comes nearly a year after its American debut on HBO and a few months after the first passage on Sky Box Sets and Sky Atlantic, will this ruin the ratings that it could and deserves to take home? Let’s hope not since the show is still in its first passage in the clear and the generalist TV audience has not yet had the opportunity to know the story of the perfect life of Grace (Kidman) and Jonathan Fraser (Grant), two professionals from New York who find themselves facing the shadow of a crime and the danger of lies.

She is a psychotherapist, he is a pediatric oncologist, happy and carefree in their beautiful house in Manhattan together with their 12-year-old son Henry until the scandal arrives in their lives: Elena, the mother of a school friend of the little one of the Fraser house, is brutally killed. At that point it is Jonathan who disappears into thin air, suggesting that he is the killer.

Loading... Advertisements

Hence the intricate yellow at the base of The Undoing The Untold Truths, the series based on the novel A Happy Family by Jean Hanff Korelitz and directed by Susanne Bier. The programming includes two episodes a week starting from 7 September and until 21 for a total of three weeks. Behind The Undoing there is the mind and pen of David E. Kelly, dad of Big Little Lies, another successful series starring Nicole Kidman.