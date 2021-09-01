The Undoing on Tv8: plot of the tv series with Nicole Kidman and Matilda de Angelis

The Undoing lands on Tv8: the tv series with Nicole Kidman and Matilda de Angelis aired in September

Everything is ready for the debut of The Undoing – The Untold Truths About Tv8. In the past few hours, in fact, the network announced that the HBO TV series, already broadcast on Sky Atlantic last January, will kick off on Tuesday 7 September in prime time. The episodes that make up the first season, the only one made, are only six and will be proposed in three events that will culminate in the grand finale aired on 21 September. Based on the novel “A happy family”By the American writer Jean Hanff Korelitz, the miniseries The Undoing – The Untold Truths it is directed by Susanne Bier and has an exceptional cast. The protagonists are, in fact, Nicole Kidman And Hugh Grant. They are also joined by the very Italian Matilda de Angelis.

Loading... Advertisements

The Undoing – The unspoken truths, anticipations: the gripping plot of the miniseries aired on Tv8

But what will be the plot of The Undoing – The Untold Truths? The miniseries starting on Tv8 will follow the life of Grace and Jonathan Fraser. She is a psychotherapist, he is a pediatric oncologist, the two professionals will live a happy life in their home in Manhattan with their 12-year-old son. The tranquility of the characters played by Nicole Kidman And Hugh Grant, however, will suffer an abrupt halt when Elena (Matilda de Angelis), the young mother of a schoolmate of Henry’s, will be brutally murdered. At that point, the Frasers’ golden castle will begin to collapse. Jonathan, who will suddenly disappear, will in fact be indicated by the investigators as the main suspect. The lies in the apparently idyllic relationship of the two protagonists will not be long in coming to the surface.

The Undoing previews on Tv8: the official trailer of the miniseries with Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant

Looking forward to witnessing the thrilling plot of The Undoing, starting on Tv8 on 7 September, we offer you the full trailer of the miniseries with Nicole Kidman, Hugh Grant and Matilda de Angelis: