The Undoing The Untold Truths finale airs September 21, who’s the killer?

Trial with fury and cursed truth, these are the titles of the episodes that make up the ending of The Undoing The Untold Truths which will be broadcast as early as next Tuesday, September 21, on TV8. Anyone who knows the series knows that it is made up of only six episodes, two of which have committed the prime time of last week and others will do the same tonight. The audience at this point knows the Frasers and they are putting together the pieces of what happened to Elena (whose face is that of Matilda de Angelis).

ATTENTION SPOILERS!

The only thing we can say about the ending of The Undoing The Untold Truths is that everything will fall into place and that we will not only discover the truth about what happened to the young mother but also how this will turn around, it is appropriate to say, about the calm Fraser family. The trial against Jonathan will begin and Haley will try to insinuate the doubt that Fernando may be a suspect. The police immediately eliminated him from the list pointing out that there were no other suspects, but a video of Grace who was wandering around that neighborhood that evening turns up.

It will be up to the latter to get to the bottom of the psychology of her husband bringing to light a terrible truth even more surprising when it comes to the surface that the murder weapon is inside his house, in the case of his son’s violin.

Before the ending of The Ungoing The Unspoken Truths, however, the appointment is set for tonight, around 21.20, with episodes 3 and 4 entitled Do no harm and See no evil in which Grace’s father, Franklin, arranges bail payments and hires attorney Haley Fitzgerald to defend Jonathan in court.

At that point the investigations go on and Grace discovers that Elena had a real obsession for her too since her studio is full of paintings that even portray her naked. Meanwhile, Fernando wants nothing to do with Jonathan who, instead, would like to talk to him about what happened to the wife and mother of what he believed to be his daughter.

Haley organizes a television interview with Jonathan to help him but things go downhill, as will end this second evening in the company of the triangle formed by Hugh Grant, Nicole Kidman and Matilda de Angelis?