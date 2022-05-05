The unexpected accident of Marc Anthony that worried everyone

In the last days, Mark Anthony He has been happy and satisfied on his social networks since he is in a beautiful relationship with Miss Paraguay Nadia Ferrera. Neither of them avoids showing themselves in public anymore and does so out loud on their official accounts. The young Latina accompanies him on each of her tours and thus shows it on networks.

Last February 23, Marc He was supposed to appear in Panama City as part of his tour ‘Pa’ ahi voy’ but he canceled that function due to the number of covid-19 infections and it was rescheduled for this May 4. This Wednesday, the salsa singer was going to go on stage but, prior to that, he suffered an accident in the dressing room, according to the “El Gordo y La Flaca” program.

According to Panamanian media, Mark Anthony “He had to be treated by medical personnel.” Wake up America reported that the mishap would have occurred on some stairs and the singer suffered “back complications.” Univision’s morning paper detailed that the interpreter “is being transferred to Miami.”

The situation was announced to the audience at the Rommel Fernández Stadium through the loudspeakers. The office representing the boyfriend of nadia ferreyra He thanked “all the medical personnel in Panama who immediately made an appointment to treat him.” He added that “Marc Anthony’s condition did not allow him to appear” and they were asked to keep their ticket since the concert would be rescheduled.

Despite the explanations, the fans who were already waiting at the venue were not amused and demonstrated on social media. “I assure you that it will not be the same the next time many of them I doubt that they will buy tickets again to see Mark Anthony” and “Here analyzing what the Marc Anthony concert is worth, that is, those who spent on the “well taken care of” and guaro last night will have to do it today too?” were some of the comments.