the unexpected and completely crazy photos of their wedding in Las Vegas

In February 2021, Kourtney Kardashian formalized her relationship with the famous drummer of the group Blink-182, Travis Barker. Since that date, the pretty 42-year-old brunette and the 46-year-old musician have been very much in love on social networks and on the red carpets of Hollywood ceremonies.

Last October, the mother of the family happily accepted the marriage proposal of her new darling, she who had several times refused to marry Scott Disick, the father of her three children Mason, Penelope and Reign. Convinced of having finally found her soul mate, Kourtney Kardashian now says she is ready for marriage and is already forming an adorable blended family with her fiancé who is also the father of three children.

A secret wedding in Las Vegas

While waiting to organize a grand ceremony, Kourtney and Travis have decided to say “yes” to each other in secret. On April 4, after going to the Grammy Awards ceremony, the lovers thus spun in a Las Vegas chapel and got married in front of an Elvis Presley lookalike, in the One Love Wedding Chapel.

And if it was only a rumor at first, the eldest of the Kardashian sisters finally confirmed this marriage by sharing on Instagram, a series of unexpected shots. “I found these photos in my gallery. Once upon a time in a land far far away (Las Vegas) at 2 a.m., after an epic night out and some tequila, a queen and her magnificent king ventured into the only open chapel with Elvis and got married (without a license). It is by practicing that we improve” she wrote in the caption of these shots where they appear in very rock’n’roll looks . On the other hand, we note that this marriage is not recognized by law.

Elizabeth Sall