the unexpected backstory on the story with George Clooney

Elisabetta Canalis: check the unexpected background on the relationship with the international actor George Clooney. What is it about?

Showgirl and former tissue of “Striscia la Notizia”, ​​the beautiful Elisabetta Canalis is constantly on the lips of Italians, which she missed a lot during her absence on television when she was in the United States of America.

In recent weeks, Canalis, host of the TV8 broadcast “Vite da Copertina”, she went back to talking about her former partner: the international star George Clooney. About that, some really unexpected backstories on the love story have been revealed. Let’s find out!

Elisabetta Canalis and George Clooney: the love story

The love story between the Sardinian soubrette and the world famous actor George Clooney was at the center of world gossip. Indeed, despite the sentimental relationship did not last long (only two years, from 2009 to 2011), it has been talked about a lot in any part of the globe.

Precisely in this regard, Canalis revealed that for her, although she was experiencing a good thing, it was a tiring period:

“I have good memories of that period but it was stressful. It was not easy for me to manage the international press and that story taught me to be more patient “.

Canalis and George Clooney: the background on their story

Elizabeth, now married to Brian Perri (from which he got his daughter Skyler Eva), then had this two-year liaison with the famous Clooney. But, lately gods have come out unknown background on the personalities of the two VIPs.

George, for his part, said:

“You don’t know Elisabetta, you don’t know what she did to me: she was by far the woman who made me laugh the most in my life”.

The Sardinian showgirl was keen to tell:

“George is a very funny person, he was the one who loved playing pranks more than me. For example, he loved making water balloons for paparazzi “.

But that’s not all. In fact, Canalis was keen to specify that her ex boyfriend is also a very generous person:

“I can say one beautiful thing about when he bought Villa Oleandra. The sine qua non condition was that two Portuguese who were already working in the villa remained on duty. Two exceptional and very professional people with whom I spent two wonderful summers. George even gave them the house they live in “.

What do you think, Dear Readers? Imagine that behind a George Clooney all in one piece a joker with sweet heart? To you the comments.

