The unexpected benefit of wine for hair health

We always talk about negative effects of alcohol, so we are well aware of the importance of consuming it in moderation. But what do we know about its supposed benefits? Well, experts agree that wine has many interesting properties for the body – as long as you don’t overdo it. For example, it is a lifesaver for i hair: this is how it allows you to show off a splendid and healthy hair.

Hair health, the benefits of wine

Alcohol does not only have negative effects, although these are often emphasized: a moderate consumption of wine it can have many benefits. One of all, it is great for hair health. This is mainly due to the polyphenols, powerful antioxidants found in particular in red wine. There are many studies that highlight the properties of these substances, useful for combating oxidative stress and the production of free radicals. Recent research has identified the oxidation process as one of the main causes of hair loss.

Experts reveal that oxidative stress causes damage to melanocytes, and is therefore responsible for the graying of the foliage. But that’s not all: this phenomenon, if continued over time, ruins the cells of the hair bulb. In this way, weaker hair grows, prone to problems such as dandruff and seborrhea, but also easier to fall out. The polyphenols in wine are therefore very important for improve scalp health.

Another key factor in hair loss is vasoconstriction. Determined by external causes such as smoking or internal such as an excess of adrenaline and cortisol, this condition causes a poor supply of nutrients to the hair bulb. Also in this case, wine can help: it is in fact a well-known one vasodilator, which therefore allows the hair to receive the substances it needs.

In short, according to experts, wine is an excellent ally to have always perfect hair. Obviously without exaggerating: a glass during meals is the right amount to enjoy the benefits. And if you want to discover an alternative use of wine, know that diluting it in water to make a final rinse after normal hair washing allows you to take advantage of its antibacterial properties.