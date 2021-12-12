the unexpected Christmas present arrives

An unexpected Christmas gift is coming for Postepay owners. Let’s find out what it is and how to get it.

It will be a Christmas richer for owners of Postepay. In fact, the company has made available to its customers a prize that will make many happy. An initiative that on the other hand will also attract new customers. This is already a very common tool because it offers a number of advantages when it comes to storing and managing your savings.

Thanks to the Iban and the app it is possible to carry out the main financial activities. These make the prepaid card very similar to a real checking account. It is necessary to consider, among the advantages of this solution, also the management costs to be considered quite low.

For the holiday season and end at the end of this year Italian post provides a kind of cashback. For the many fans of the initiative this is a new interesting opportunity. Let’s find out in detail what it is, how to use it and how much you can earn.

Postepay: the unexpected Christmas gift

The gift of Christmas to which we refer for the owners of Postepay, as mentioned, it is the cashback. Specifically, until 31 December, they will have the opportunity to obtain a refund of one euro, where the value of the purchase is greater than the sum of 10 euros.

To be able to get this small but interesting Christmas gift, just use the official app of the rechargeable card and using the appropriate QR code inside it. The steps are few and very simple.

After installing the app Postepay just use the QR code that you will find inside. The reimbursements of the can be accumulated for all the expenses made at the partner shops of Poste Italiane.