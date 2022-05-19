The unexpected connection between the ex-wives of Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise He is one of the biggest stars in Hollywood. With an extensive career behind him, which has seen him shine in films like Risky Business, born on the 4th of july either Magnoliaeven starring in some action classics like top gun either Mission Impossible. His most recent premiere, Top Gun: Maverickwill hit theaters next week, after receiving an ovation of more than 5 minutes at the Cannes Film Festival.

However, her personal life has not been as successful as her professional life. Cruise was married and divorced three times.. Each of the breakups surrounded by controversy and monopolizing the titles of the main tabloids. However, the three relationships have a common factor that could have been the trigger for the end of love: the scientology.

Tom Cruise is one of the most successful actors in Hollywood

Who were Tom Cruise’s wives?

The Oscar nominee grew up in a Catholic family, to the point where he considered entering a monastery to become a priest, something he eventually abandoned to pursue his acting dream. After graduating, and at just 19 years old, he moved to New York City to try his luck in the art world. It was at that time when he got his first roles, among which stand out Risky Business Y Losin’ Itin the early 1980s.

Tom Cruise with Mimi Rogers, his first wife

After a series of fleeting romances, Tom met and married his first wife. mimi rogers in 1987. His marriage to the actress lasted until 1990 when they divorced. But Rogers’s passage through Cruise’s life would leave a mark, since it was she who introduced him to the world of scientology. Some years later, Mimi left the organization and blamed its leader David Miscavige for the breakup of her marriage.

When the couple announced their divorce, Roger was 33 years old.. At first glance, this data would not be relevant, but it does not go unnoticed either and we will tell you why.

Related news

Some years later, Cruise met who would become his second wife, Nicole Kidman. The couple met while filming Thunder days (Days of Thunder) and in December 1990 they got married. Already as husband and wife they became the parents of two adopted children: Isabella Jane (born 1992) and Connor Anthony (born 1995). In February 2001, Cruise filed for divorce from Kidman. when they got divorced, Kidman was 33 years old.. But the thing does not end here. Of course not!

Tom and Nicole Kidman, one of the most coveted couples in Hollywood

Everyone will remember that euphoric Tom Cruise jumping on Oprah’s couch to reveal to the world that he was madly in love with her. Kate Holmes. The couple began dating in April 2005 and in October of that same year, they announced that they were expecting their first child. The following year Suri came into the world, and in November 2006, Holmes and Cruise were married in a ceremony officiated by Scientology in Italy.

Everything seemed to be going smoothly for the happy couple until in June 2012, Katie filed for divorce while Cruise was out of the country. And yes, just like her previous partners, Katie Holmes was 33 years old when he separated from the actor.

What does the number 33 mean?

Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise, love at first sight

For the scientology the numbers are not conceived at random, they keep a deep symbolism with the universe and the followers of this religion attribute very special meanings to them. That is why it is striking that the actor has decided to end his marriage when his wives were 33 years old.

The number 33 it has a deep meaning for Scientology. The Hubbard Association of Scientologists, the original organization of the religious group, originated in the city of Phoenix, Arizona, whose geographical location places it on the 33rd parallel. Likewise, the philosophy of Scientology indicates that “it allows man to improve his lot through understanding,” according to the official website of the Church of Scientology. By comparison, for numerology, 33 “symbolizes altruism and the rise of positive energy in humanity.”

Tom Cruise he never remarried and tends to keep a very low profile in relation to his private life. Since his divorce from Holmes, the actor has not been linked to any woman, except last year when rumors surfaced that he was in a relationship with his Mission: Impossible co-star, Hayley Atwell (known for playing Peggy Carter in Captain America) as they were seen together on a few occasions. However, a relationship between the two was never confirmed.

Coincidence or conspiracy? It may be pure chance, but there is no doubt that it is striking that the three women have had the same age at the time of separating from the actor. Surely it will remain a mystery, but it does not surprise fans and has triggered all kinds of theories.

Leave us your message with your opinion or comment about a series, movie or program. What would you like to read about celebrities, movies, series or platforms? Do not forget to write to us at contacto@quever.news!