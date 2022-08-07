The unexpected connection Taylor Swift has with Thor

ads

To add to the comedy of “Thor: Love and Thunder,” Taika Waititi threw down a pair of screaming goats that Thor receives as a gift for saving the day and defeating an alien raid, destroying a castle in the process. At first, however, goats weren’t supposed to scream. This element was only added when the director and actor discovered a Taylor Swift meme.

“Someone in post-production found this meme of a Taylor Swift song that has screaming goats in it,” Waititi told Insider. ” I did not even know that it existed. So I heard the goats screaming and just felt like it was awesome. »

The viral meme from nearly a decade ago comes from Swift’s “I Knew You Were Trouble.” As the singer hits a high note in the chorus, the fan inserted a video of a screaming goat to replace Swift’s original vocals. The meme was shown to Waititi in a press interview with Hits Radio, and the enthusiastic director said, “It’s the song. This is the song I tried to remember. It’s a Taylor Swift song with screaming goats. Along with tossing a meme for comic relief, the goats also have a connection to Thor as a character.