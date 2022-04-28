Entertainment

The unexpected decision made by Liliana Rodríguez, the daughter of José Luis ‘el Puma’ Rodríguez, one year after surgery

Liliana Rodriguez Morillo He turned 55 this past April 26. Both her mother Lila Morillo, and her sister Lilibeth, left her nice messages on the networks. It was not like that on the part of his father, the Venezuelan singer Jose Luis ‘Puma’ Rodriguez, with whom he does not currently have a good relationship. Nonetheless, Liliana he is happy and continues to lead his life. A few days ago she returned to television to make a special appearance on the Telemundo network and it was a success. The singer also showed some of the fragments of the “Mesa Caliente” program on the networks.

Over there, Liliana He talked about how he felt before having the gastric sleeve: “Why does a woman who thinks she is in control of everything sabotage herself? You start to become your worst enemy when, ‘oh, poor thing, nobody loves you: oh poor thing, your husband doesn’t love you; oh poor thing, your dad doesn’t love you and he despises you in public… That gives you permission to overeat and leave you and abandon you because poor thing you “.

