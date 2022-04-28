The unexpected decision made by Liliana Rodríguez, the daughter of José Luis ‘el Puma’ Rodríguez, one year after surgery

Liliana Rodriguez Morillo He turned 55 this past April 26. Both her mother Lila Morillo, and her sister Lilibeth, left her nice messages on the networks. It was not like that on the part of his father, the Venezuelan singer Jose Luis ‘Puma’ Rodriguez, with whom he does not currently have a good relationship. Nonetheless, Liliana he is happy and continues to lead his life. A few days ago she returned to television to make a special appearance on the Telemundo network and it was a success. The singer also showed some of the fragments of the “Mesa Caliente” program on the networks.

Over there, Liliana He talked about how he felt before having the gastric sleeve: “Why does a woman who thinks she is in control of everything sabotage herself? You start to become your worst enemy when, ‘oh, poor thing, no one loves you: oh poor thing, your husband doesn’t love you; oh poor thing, your dad doesn’t love you and he despises you in public… That gives you permission to overeat and leave you and abandon you because poor thing you “.

The eldest daughter of Cougar He told how he managed to get out of that difficult moment, and it was with the help of God: “Until you hit rock bottom and God says: ‘hello, I love you, you need to love yourself as I love you, you are valuable to me’. So a year ago I woke up and said, you’re right. And I wanted a little more.”

One year after the surgery, Liliana revealed that she had made an unexpected decision: “I will never be fat again.” And this is because she is eating mindfully: “The bariatric operation changed my life. It has changed 100%. I see things from another point of view, it is already quantity and quality. I don’t have to spend my hand eating too much, nor drinking too much, now I trade the space of my stomach and now I eat healthier. I eat a whole year later, but I’m aware of what I eat and how much I eat and when, which is very important.”

Source: Instagram @lilianarodriguezmorillo

Finally, the daughter of Jose Luis Rodriguez He said that the only thing he regrets is not having done it before: “I would have done it before, but one is full of taboos, because, OMG!, they are going to cut part of your stomach, but it is simply a sleeve. It’s the best thing I’ve ever done in my life, after my daughter Galilea, of course. I am almost 75 pounds (34 kilos) lighter.”