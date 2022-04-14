the unexpected economic benefits that he has obtained after the slap to Chris Rock – Prensa Libre

the protagonist of king richardwho is currently admitted to a rehabilitation clinic to deal with the stress accumulated after what happened and control his anger problems, He continues to suffer the consequences of his actions.

Will Smith continues to be a trend after the slap he gave Chris Rock during the Oscar Awards gala in defense of his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

After his controversial blow to Chris Rock, the 53-year-old actor resigned from the Academy and was banned from attending the Oscars for 10 years.

Also Will Smith He is being investigated by Los Angeles authorities. and it is rumored that his relationship with his wife was affected, since she considers that the actor’s reaction was exaggerated and out of place, despite slap Chris Rock in his defense.

However, not everything seems to be going wrong in the life of Will Smith, since this controversial coup during the Oscar gala is generating unexpected economic benefits.

In accordance with Forbes, the book Willpublication of the actor’s memoir that was released last year, has returned to the top of the sales listplacing themselves in positions that had not been seen since the date of its launch.

Currently, Will Smith’s book ranks 73rd among the best-selling books in USAToday and thesecond position in the weekly count of the New York Timesa situation that contrasts with the fall of his image since his incident last Sunday, March 27.

Added to this, the New York Timess revealed that currently 50 percent of Americans have a good opinion of Will Smitha much lower percentage than the 80 percent that appreciated the actor in January 2020.