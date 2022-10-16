The unexpected link between Ana de Armas and Camila Cabello (and no, it’s not that they were born in Cuba)

Two of the most successful women of the moment speak Spanish and were born in Cuba. One, Ana de Armas, in Havana, 34 years ago; Camila, in Cojímar, a few kilometers from the capital, 25 years ago. Both left their native country and have succeeded in their respective careers, although in different artistic fields. Ana currently does it with Blonde, the film with which he has received numerous accolades, although it has also generated the occasional controversy); and Camila, with Family, her third studio album and which was released a few months after her breakup with Shawn Mendes. Nevertheless, there is a detail that unites them and that has to do with love. ¡And twice! We explain it to you.

Breakups and new relationships

Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck they broke off their relationship at the start of 2021. We already know what happened next: Ben started seeing Jennifer Lopez and today they are happily married. Meanwhile, Ana’s heart recovered with businessman Paul Boukadakis, with whom she is still happy today. 2021 was also the year of the separation of Shawn and Camila, Although this one arrived in November. A few months later, the singer was discovered in an affectionate attitude with another businessman, Austin Kevitch. Well, both Paul and Austin have similar businesses. The first is vice president of Tinder, the famous dating application, while Austin is co-founder of Lox Club, another similar app… although, in this case, with certain exclusive standards (it can only be used in New York, Los Angeles or Miami, for example).

This is how the two couples met

However, it does not seem that neither one couple nor the other have met through the respective applications to find love. In the case of the singer, Everything indicates that they would have been presented by Nicholas Galitzine, who is Prince Charming from Cinderella in the movie of the same name starring Camila. Namely, his love in fiction introduced him to his love in real life, since Nicholas and Austin are good friends.

And how did the spark between Ana and Paul arise? Well, it was also a mutual friend who introduced them. I mean, what to do match, nothing at all. It is not known who this friend is, because both have chosen to keep their relationship very low profile and show very little in public. The couple met after Ana broke up with Ben.

projects in sight

These two artists to whom love smiles are also doing great professionally. Still in the wake of Blonde, Ana just rolled Ghosted, a film with one of his talismanic actors, Chris Evans (who is among the four interpreters who have been key in his rise in Hollywood). And if it was not enough, will also repeat in this film with Adrien Brody, whom we have seen as Arthur Miller in Blond. As for Camila, who was the great star of the last Champions League final, right now she is immersed in the recordings as a jury of The Voice (the US version of The voice), though everything points to that soon there will be tour of Family. Will he come with her to our country?