The unexpected link that unites Raúl Ruidíaz with Erling Haaland

Raúl Ruidíaz currently plays for the MLS’s Seattle Sounders. The Peruvian soccer player has something in common with the Norwegian striker Erling Haaland. Find out in this note all the details!

April 27, 2022 11:13 p.m.

After four years performing at the top level of MLS, Raul Ruidíaz became a star Seattle Sounders, a team in which he earns a fortune. This allowed him maintain ties with world soccer stars like Erling Haaland.

Although he is one of the most outstanding soccer players in the United States league, he was not always in a major team on the continent. For a long time he wandered through different teams in Peru without having a large salary. Finally, in 2018 he made the leap to the MLS which helped him progress sportingly and financially.

It currently has a annual salary of 1.6 million dollars which makes him the highest paid Peruvian player in the world. This amount of money allowed him to buy a magnificent car to show off on the streets of the United States. The Audi r8 that he acquired is himself that drives Erling Haaland!

Raúl Ruidíaz with his Audi R8.

The vehicle is valued at $230,000 and it boasts brilliant specs that could make any car fan envious. The purchase of this car meant a big step in his career, since during his youth he received the minimum wage.

It has a maximum power of up to 540 horsepower that allow you to achieve top speed up to 331 km/h. In addition, it has an acceleration of 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.37 seconds. did you imagine Raul Ruidíaz driving the same car as Erling Haaland?