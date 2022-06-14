Entertainment

The unexpected marriage proposal that Amber Heard received after losing the trial against Johnny Depp

After one of the most mediatic trials of recent times between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, in which the actress lost the lawsuit and in which she must pay a little more than 10 million dollars to the actor, she receives a marriage proposal. One of her followers has taken to social media to ask her to marry him.

The marriage proposal came to Amber Heard on her account Instagramwhere he received a series of messages accompanied by a voice note from someone who assured him that he was a better match “than that old man,” referring to Johnny Depp.

