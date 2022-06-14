The unexpected marriage proposal that Amber Heard received after losing the trial against Johnny Depp

After one of the most mediatic trials of recent times between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, in which the actress lost the lawsuit and in which she must pay a little more than 10 million dollars to the actor, she receives a marriage proposal. One of her followers has taken to social media to ask her to marry him.

The marriage proposal came to Amber Heard on her account Instagramwhere he received a series of messages accompanied by a voice note from someone who assured him that he was a better match “than that old man,” referring to Johnny Depp.

The way the message got to Amber Heard It was not the most traditional, since the man sent him a voice note and several messages through Instagram that went viral on social media: “Amber, since all the doors are closing for you, you have no one but me to take care of you.”

In the audio, the billionaire is heard: “I have noticed that some people hate you and intimidate you, so I decided to marry you. May Allah bless us both.” a very peculiar message that would intimidate many women or at least leave them wondering if it is really convenient to maintain contact with someone like that.

Image: Instagram Amber Heard

On the other hand Johnny Deep He recently opened his TikTok account and declared to the media, “Now we will all move forward together. You are, as always, my employers and once again I have no way to say thank you, other than to say thank you.” as a result of this Amber Heard replied: “How Johnny Depp says it’s moving forward, women’s rights are going backwards.”