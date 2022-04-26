The unexpected mishap suffered by a baseball player that forced him to retire as soon as the game started

Lucius Fox couldn’t take it and withdrew from the match

Sunday’s baseball day at the MLB started with an unexpected and unpleasant scene that caught the attention of all the spectators present at the nationals park. In a meeting between Washington Nationals Y San Francisco Giantsthe locals’ third baseman he had to leave the game early due to an upset stomach that forced him to vomit on the pitch when the duel had just started.

After only two releases into the game, Lucius Fox he had to leave the game seconds after his mishap that left evidence next to the pitcher’s mound. The official broadcast captured the exact moment the one that the player leans on his knees to end up vomiting.

Immediately the manager of the Nats, Dave Martinez, made the decision to take him out of the game so that he could be treated by the team’s medical staff that was present on the bench. In his place entered the Venezuelan alcides escobar to be able to resume actions after the sudden problem that his teammate had.

The cameras captured the moment when Lucius Fox vomits (Photo: USA Today)

“Apparently he had a bit of gastroenteritis”Martinez explained. And he added about the inconvenience: “I guess he is spinning. They gave him fluids before the game. He said it was fine. He did everything. And then, as you could see, it wasn’t right.” Two pitches after the changeup, with Fox’s debris still visible near the mound and backup catcher Riley Adams playing first base for the first time of her career, Joan Adon hit a home run opening to start defeating the locals.

Coach Tim Bogar he explained that right after the national anthem he found out that Lucius wasn’t feeling too well. “He told me at the last second that there was a good chance he was going to throw up in there. And obviously it was one or two pitches and I had to go in.”Escobar revealed about his early appearance in the match.

Unfortunately the Nationals couldn’t recover from that unfortunate opening sequence. The beginning of the season is really worrying for the Washington franchise that fell 12-3 against the Giants and worsened his record to six wins and 12 losses. For their part, those from San Francisco added one more celebration and settled their mark to 11-5.

KEEP READING:

‘The car was unmanageable’: Mercedes boss apologized to Hamilton after a ‘terrible race’ for the Englishman

1.9 million dollars per minute: the impressive bag that Tyson Fury took for his KO to Dillian Whyte and the fortune he amassed in his career

What is the Tennis Pointer: the tool to improve tennis used by the new promises of the sport