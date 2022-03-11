The unexpected project of Marco Antonio Solís, far from music

At 62 years old, Marco Antonio Solis he is satisfied with living how he lives and doing what he does. Despite the fact that music is his main passion and what moves him day by day, the Mexican singer was encouraged to venture into other areas and launched his own brand of tequila called “Tesoro Azul”. The tequila house is based in Jesús María, Jalisco and is directed by Alejandro López and Alejandro Paterson.

The factory that accompanied Solis It is the same one that made Teremana Tequila for actor Dwayne Johnson, La Roca. Tesoro Azul is produced in a traditional way, the cooking is done in masonry ovens, the fermentation is done with a homemade yeast and the distillation is done in two types of stills.

At launch, Solis commented: “It is not easy to produce tequila, discipline and conviction are required, to believe in Mexico despite all the adversities and in its people. For me it is a pride, tequila is something that goes hand in hand with being Mexican and goes hand in hand with music and our feelings… There are songs that I have made in the heat of a tequila like ‘Now you are leaving’”.

This is not the first time that the singer of “Where will my spring be” tries to produce something of this style. In the past, he had already ventured into producing coffee and sauces. Mark Antony He is very happy with his new project: “I am excited, I will take it to all the countries I will go to, I will promote it, in the United States there are many countrymen who are already anxiously awaiting it. I’m very happy”.

As always, the family of Solis has accompanied him as a fundamental part of the project. “There are many people behind this, I thank my wife Cristy who directs this project. Thanks to all the team present ”she commented at the launch. His wife published a photograph of both on networks with the text “I honor the place within you @marcoantoniosolis_oficial, where the entire universe resides. I honor your love and light, of truth, and of peace. When you are in that place in me, you and I are just one. Her daughters were also present accompanying the singer.