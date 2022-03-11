The unexpected project of Marco Antonio Solís, far from music

James 7 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 59 Views

At 62 years old, Marco Antonio Solis he is satisfied with living how he lives and doing what he does. Despite the fact that music is his main passion and what moves him day by day, the Mexican singer was encouraged to venture into other areas and launched his own brand of tequila called “Tesoro Azul”. The tequila house is based in Jesús María, Jalisco and is directed by Alejandro López and Alejandro Paterson.

The factory that accompanied Solis It is the same one that made Teremana Tequila for actor Dwayne Johnson, La Roca. Tesoro Azul is produced in a traditional way, the cooking is done in masonry ovens, the fermentation is done with a homemade yeast and the distillation is done in two types of stills.

Source link

About James

Check Also

Tom Holland didn’t buy a house with Zendaya, but considered a new roommate

Spiderman stars Tom Holland and Zendaya make headlines for their relationship and breaking box office …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved