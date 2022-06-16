The unexpected reaction of Adamari López when listening to Toni Costa’s conversation in LCDLF

The weeks inside ‘La Casa de los Famosos’ get more and more intense and this time, Toni Costa drew attention to a conversation he had with Natalia Alcocer.

“There are things that happen in relationships like in everything…” Toni began to say, to which Natalia replied, “but I’m going to tell you one thing, it’s also valid to say ‘guy, la c*gué’”.

But Toni replied, “and if I tell you that it’s 50/50 because that’s how it is”, although Natalia disagreed and said, “but I don’t think it’s 50/50”, to which Toni asked, “why? ”

Finally Natalia commented, “because if you are not well, your obligation before doing something is to arrive and say so as not to hurt because what I think is that when you are unfaithful you have to think for all the time you have been…”, so which Toni refuted, “but why does the reason have to be infidelity?”

That is why in the “Hoy Día” program, Adamari was questioned about it, but her reaction was unexpected.

His partner realized that the driver did not express anything on her face and had remained motionless, so he joked saying, “Adamari does not react.”

So the driver responded by saying, “Do I have to say something?” So Quique replied, “well, no, no, no, everyone is waiting for you to speak, but you don’t want to speak”.

Adamari ended the topic by saying, “That was their talk, so we have to see, each one has their side of the story.”