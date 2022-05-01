The unexpected relationship between Javier Bardem and Julia Roberts

Many may not remember it, but Julia Roberts worked together with Javier Bardem in Eat Pray Love (2010), based on the successful novel by elizabeth gilbert. The film was a box office success, highlighting the work of both actors who had a great relationship and had fun filming.

“Javier It has an energy that is contagious. Being with him in Bali was definitely like having a puppy,” said Julia Roberts in promoting the film. Both had to travel to Indonesia to film some scenes and since then they have maintained a very good friendship, although they see little of each other because she lives in Malibu and he in Madrid.

It should be remembered that Javier Bardem is married to Penelope Cruz since 2010, although many say that love was born 18 years earlier during the filming of the film Ham Ham. On your side, Julia Roberts has been married since 2002 to daniel moderwhom he met in 2001 during the filming of The Mexican.

“I was told that Javier It was very intense, but it was very sweet,” the American commented with a smile and highlighted how comfortable she felt working with him. The Spaniard mentioned the film and said that he liked the script from the beginning: “There are very good points in it . Everyone has suffered for love. I liked the character of Felipe.”

The actors have a characteristic in common, in addition to their talent, and that is that they both won a Oscar. Julia Robertsknown as “America’s sweetheart,” won Best Actress in 2001 for her work in Erin Brockovichwhile Javier Bardem He won the Best Supporting Actor category in 2007 for No Country for Old Men.

What is Eat, Pray, Love about?

Eat Pray Love stars Elizabeth Gilbert (roberts) who had a husband, a beautiful home, and a successful career. But, one day she wondered what she really wanted in his life and she decided to leave everything to travel for a year, and she met Felipe (Bardem) during the process.

“We have all thought about leaving everything and starting a journey somewhere. The film talks about people who try to face doubts, fears and insecurity and that speaks for everyone,” said the Spaniard about this work.

The film was shot in several cities: New York, United States; Delhi and Pataudi, India; Bali, Indonesia; and Rome and Naples, Italy. Eat Pray Love was presented in the official section in the San Sebastian International Film Festival 2010, where Julia Roberts She was awarded for her film career.

