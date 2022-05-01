Entertainment

The unexpected relationship between Javier Bardem and Julia Roberts

Many may not remember it, but Julia Roberts worked together with Javier Bardem in Eat Pray Love (2010), based on the successful novel by elizabeth gilbert. The film was a box office success, highlighting the work of both actors who had a great relationship and had fun filming.

Javier It has an energy that is contagious. Being with him in Bali was definitely like having a puppy,” said Julia Roberts in promoting the film. Both had to travel to Indonesia to film some scenes and since then they have maintained a very good friendship, although they see little of each other because she lives in Malibu and he in Madrid.

