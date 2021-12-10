The unexpected return of a Fiat icon: the ‘mythical’ Uno

Fiat Uno, who doesn’t remember it? A car that made history, one of the greatest Fiat icons of the past. At one time we could see a lot of them circulating on our roads; the eighties and nineties saw the boom of this car, which then disappeared from the production lines, the Turin-based company had in fact decided to say goodbye forever.

But maybe in the future we will be able to witness a great return of what for years has been the Fiat symbol. In fact, it seems that the famous model can return to the market, this time in a compact SUV version. At the moment it is still only a possibility, no certainty, but the hypothesis already fills the hearts of Italians.

The car could be part of the new Fiat range which, as the brand itself stated, will undergo a real revolution in the coming years. In fact, many new and unpublished models will arrive, but some old icons will also return. And among these could be the new Fiat Uno. A car that made history but has not been sold in Europe for many years now (it still exists in Latin America, but Brazil also officially said goodbye a few days ago).

And if the Fiat Uno were to return to an SUV version, the probability of success in Europe could be very high, given the recent tastes of motorists from the Old Continent. The B-SUV of the future, according to some unconfirmed rumors, could be built at the Fiat plant in Poland since 2023.

There are many enthusiasts and industry experts who have hypothesized that the new high-wheeled car of the Turin brand could go and take the name of the old Fiat Uno icon. It would really be sensational news, almost unthinkable: but it is still a model who, in his long career, has sold more than 10 million units worldwide.

The compact SUV Fiat Uno, if it ever really arrives in Europe, could follow in the footsteps of the Fiat Pulse which, in Brazil, is having a great success, and bring the Turin manufacturer back to large numbers of registrations in segment B of the market which is currently the most important in Europe. In March 2022, Fiat will unveil the news, only on that occasion will we be able to know if there is really room for a new Fiat Uno.