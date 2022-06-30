Entertainment

The unexpected return to television of Liliana Rodríguez, the daughter of José Luis ‘el Puma’ Rodríguez

Photo of James James36 mins ago
0 28 1 minute read

Liliana Rodriguez Morillo is one of the eldest daughters of the famous singer Jose Luis ‘El Puma’ Rodriguezwith whom he has been at odds for several years, as is his sister Lilibeth and Lila Morillo, the first wife of the Venezuelan artist.

The confrontation between Liliana Rodriguezhis sister and his mother with The Puma It is due to when he married for the second time. She was Carolina Pérez and had another daughter named Genesis who today is a renowned actress in Hollywood. The older ones indicated a strong preference on the part of the singer and there the controversies began.

Source link

Photo of James James36 mins ago
0 28 1 minute read

Related Articles

The last images of Brad Pitt before beginning his treatment with Alcoholics Anonymous

2 mins ago

AS Roma could announce the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo on… – Sport.fr

3 mins ago

What is Natalie Portman’s real name and how many languages ​​does she speak

13 mins ago

Dua Lipa, Jorja Smith and Pharrell Williams soon reunited on an album!

14 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button