The unexpected return to television of Liliana Rodríguez, the daughter of José Luis ‘el Puma’ Rodríguez

Liliana Rodriguez Morillo is one of the eldest daughters of the famous singer Jose Luis ‘El Puma’ Rodriguezwith whom he has been at odds for several years, as is his sister Lilibeth and Lila Morillo, the first wife of the Venezuelan artist.

The confrontation between Liliana Rodriguezhis sister and his mother with The Puma It is due to when he married for the second time. She was Carolina Pérez and had another daughter named Genesis who today is a renowned actress in Hollywood. The older ones indicated a strong preference on the part of the singer and there the controversies began.

Related news

If I leave you something The Cougar Rodriguez to all his daughters is talent. So much Liliana Rodriguez Like her sisters, they are actresses and singers and belong to the world of entertainment, although they avoid crossing paths with their father in front of the cameras. Now, Liliana returned to television to make a special appearance on the Telemundo network.

Liliana Rodriguez Morillowho turned 55 on April 26, shared on his Instagram account the moment in front of his more than 570,000 followers from all corners of the globe, some of the fragments of the ‘Mesa Caliente’ program in which he was part of with other personalities from the show.

Source: Instagram @lilianarodriguezmorillo

For the occasion, Liliana Rodriguez Morillo She chose a sophisticated yellow dress, to which she added a matching make-up, the black hair that characterizes her and an arrangement with flowers of the same color to the wardrobe, placed in the middle of her hairstyle. The woman was very happy and comfortable before the camera while she proudly showed her physical change after having a gastric sleeve in 2021.