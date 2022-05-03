The unexpected ride of Emme, J-Lo’s daughter, with Jennifer Garner and her children

The 14-year-old appeared alongside the 50-year-old actress and her future half-siblings. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were also present.

A new Jennifer in his life. Jennifer Lopez’s daughter, Emme Muniz spent time with her stepfather’s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, at a school event, which took place on Monday, May 2, as reported by the magazine. HollywoodLife . With them were present the children of the actress and Ben Affleck, Violet, 16 years old and Seraphina, 13 years old, and Samuel, 10 years old. For this family outing, the 14-year-old girl wore simple jeans and a blue, green and red sweatshirt, while the actress was dressed in a white long-sleeved t-shirt with prints and jeans.

During the afternoon, we saw Violet reach out and kiss Emme, her future half-sister. Proof that young girls have already adopted themselves. This bonding moment comes a month after Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck announced their engagement. The bride and groom were also seen there, hand in hand.

A large blended family

Since they reunited last June, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have founded a large blended family. In addition to the actor’s three children, the musician also has a son, Maximilian Muniz, 14, Emme’s twin brother.

Recently, the couple offered themselves a vast property in Los Angeles, estimated at 55 million dollars (50 million euros), in order to be able to accommodate the whole tribe. Next step for Bennifer? The long-awaited wedding, of which no date has yet been announced.