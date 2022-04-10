the unexpected signing that Messi recommended to PSG for next season

2022-04-10

Leo Messi faces his first season away from Barcelona with the PSG and everything seems to indicate that he will fulfill his two-year contract, so the Argentine will continue next season with the Parisians.

This is how the table of positions of the French league 2021-22 goes

The last of Rosario with his new club was in the resounding victory over Clermont where he failed to score, but gave three assists that took advantage Neymar Y Mbappe.

Now the diary Corriere dello Sportpublished that Messi has recommended to the board of directors PSG the signing of a young talent.

According to the aforementioned source, Leo put on the table the possibility of counting on his compatriot Luke Romeropromise of Argentine soccer and that does not go unnoticed by the great clubs of Europe.