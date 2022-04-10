the unexpected signing that Messi recommended to PSG for next season
Leo Messi faces his first season away from Barcelona with the PSG and everything seems to indicate that he will fulfill his two-year contract, so the Argentine will continue next season with the Parisians.
The last of Rosario with his new club was in the resounding victory over Clermont where he failed to score, but gave three assists that took advantage Neymar Y Mbappe.
Now the diary Corriere dello Sportpublished that Messi has recommended to the board of directors PSG the signing of a young talent.
According to the aforementioned source, Leo put on the table the possibility of counting on his compatriot Luke Romeropromise of Argentine soccer and that does not go unnoticed by the great clubs of Europe.
Despite the fact that he was born in Mexico, the 18-year-old attacker has Argentine nationality and has already been called up for the lower categories of the albiceleste and even in the major. It should be remembered that he already played in the Spanish league, specifically in the Majorca facing in his debut the real Madrid.
After passing through Spain, Rosemary signed with Latium for an amount close to 200 thousand euros. Currently, his future is open to more important clubs and as he collects even his own daily markthe PSG would be interested in taking over the services of the young Argentine talent.
Luke has a contract until 2023 with Latium and its value increased to 1 million euros, according to the specialized portal Transfermarkt. Messi believes that Rosemary is the future of Argentine soccer and that is why I would have spoken to the directors of the PSG about him.