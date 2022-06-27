The unexpected thing Emily Blunt has in common with Meghan Markle

Of course, Meghan stopped acting when she married Prince Harry and became the Duchess of Sussex, though she didn’t consider it a loss. “I don’t see it as giving up anything,” she told the BBC in the couple’s first joint interview. “I just see it as a change. It’s a new chapter. And keep in mind I’ve been working on my show for seven years,” she added, referring to her long run on “Suits.”

In her marriage to Harry, Meghan prioritizes social activism and does most of her charity work through the couple’s Archewell Foundation.

Related news

But the mother of two was always interested in philanthropy and social work, even during her days as an actress. “When we met, I thought, ‘I’m an actress, we act, what else do we do?’ Y [Meghan] said, ‘You might want to figure out how else you want to be useful,'” her former “Suits” co-star Patrick J. Adams mused to Woman & Home.

Your comment implies that Meghan could never return to the small screen now that she has her hands full with Archewell.

Like Meghan, though more intense in every respect, Blunt has enjoyed a successful acting career and is known for his roles in “The Devil Wears Prada,” “Mary Poppins Returns,” and “The Girl On The Train.” , according to IMDb.

But both women share something amazing in common that has nothing to do with their careers and everything to do with their personal lives.

Emily Blunt and Meghan Markle prepared the same dish before an important moment in life

It turns out that both Emily Blunt and Meghan Markle… do they cook? According to People, the two stars cooked up the same tasty dish in the kitchen, and it was so good that it helped them both get engaged to their now-husbands.

The dish in question was Ina Garten’s now-famous “engagement chicken.”

In 2021, Blunt revealed that she had cooked the dish before her husband John Krasinski popped the question, according to the “River Cafe Table 4” podcast. “I just made something that she knew she would love. That’s all, all she took,” she said. “I mean, a rotisserie chicken, who doesn’t love a rotisserie chicken? The rotisserie chicken I love is Ina Garten’s rotisserie chicken, it’s called her ‘engagement chicken.’

Blunt and Krasinski weren’t the first A-list couple to commit to a plate of Garten’s rotisserie chicken. In 2018, the celebrity chef told NBC’s Willie Geist that her chicken played a big part in the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s engagement. “Without me, it never would have happened,” Garten joked.

He followed up his appearance on the talk show with a congratulatory tweet, writing, “Congratulations to Prince Harry and Meghan! I always knew rotisserie chicken had magical powers! So happy for you two!” Interestingly, Meghan hasn’t publicly discussed how to make the dish end with an engagement ring, so it’s unclear how Garten heard the story.

What’s the big deal about engagement chicken?

While Meghan Markle didn’t share her own “engagement chicken” story, she did tell Good Housekeeping in 2017 that rotisserie chicken was her favorite food. Foreshadowing of her engagement to Prince Harry? It may be so!

“There is nothing as delicious (or as impressive) as a perfectly roasted chicken,” Meghan said. “It’s a game changer. I bring that to dinner parties and make a lot of friends.” When her now-defunct blog The Tig was still up and running, Meghan posted some of her favorite foods on the site, including another chicken staple. “I enjoy making slow-cooked food on Sundays, like Filipino-style chicken marinade,” she enthused in a post for NBC’s “Today.”

But as for “engagement chicken,” the dish got its name for good reason.

According to NBC’s “Today,” Ina Garten found out about her magical powers after a Glamor editor named Lindsey Unterberger wrote about her then-boyfriend’s marriage proposal after she made him the chicken dish.

“I’ve made perfect rotisserie chicken for my ex-boyfriend about 50 times, but note the ‘ex,'” Unterberger wrote. “I’m not sure I’m a believer, but if a lot of you subscribe to this theory, I’ll consider buying some stock in poultry farms.”

Glamor’s legend originated when a publisher, who became engaged in the 1980s to an ‘engagement chicken’ dish, passed the recipe on to three other writers, who also became engaged soon after. Call it magic or the power of “The Barefoot Countess” but it certainly worked for Meghan and Emily Blunt!