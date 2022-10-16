The unforgettable characters of Angela Lansbury

We have had to say goodbye to Angela Lansbury, at 96 years old. Only 5 days separated her from turning 97. And the truth is that a similar number of great characters and works could be rescued from her illustrious career. But in the selection is the taste, do not worry. Lansbury’s filmography in both film and television, as well as the reaction of the entire entertainment industry and her world to her death, reminds us that there are many ways to be a Hollywood star. With her round face and fiery eyes, Lansbury has been showing off her talent in Hollywood since the 1940s. In fact, she debuted with an Oscar nomination. With a physique far removed from that of the leading stars, Lansbury managed to carve out a consistent career. Something more than difficult at the moment, especially for women.

Of course, that her appearance did not marry that of Hollywood divas but her talent was not far from anyone’s had a slingshot effect. In her maturity, when the stars faded from lovers to mothers, Lansbury began to shine, and she did not stop doing so, endowing each of her characters with charm and warmth until her death. Perhaps this is how many viewers remember Angela Lansbury, as a presence that conveyed warmth, honesty and caring, without neglecting her intelligence and daring. And no, we don’t say it just because of ‘A crime has been written’, the successful television series that made her mature in more of a star than the cinema had achieved. The paths of fame are mysterious, what can we do?

Disney is also very much to blame that Angela Lansbury is part of the lives and growth of several generations of viewers, whether from the children of the 70s onwards who saw ‘The Rookie Witch’ to those who saw that famous teapot from ‘Beauty and the Beast’ had more life than the other animated characters. The privilege of every film myth is that, at least, her characters survive her death. Let’s remember the most eternal characters of Angela Lansbury.