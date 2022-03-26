the unforgettable ‘looks’ of the Oscars
James
7 hours ago
Entertainment 67 Views
The Oscars, the annual awards gala organized by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, honors the best films released between January and December 2021 each year.
This is the perfect occasion, the most watched and analyzed catwalk in the world, for actresses -nominated or not- to show off tailor-made haute couture dresses from global firms that, on occasion, go down in history. EL ESPAÑOL reviews precisely those iconic outfits in its history.
Julia Roberts
2001 was the big year for Julia Roberts. Despite the fact that she believed that the Academy did not take her seriously for accepting roles considered ‘minor’, her leading role in Erin Brockovich made her win the long-awaited golden statuette. Her dress was signed by Valentino. To create it, the Italian designer retrieved from his historical archives a piece from 1992, inspired by classic Hollywood, to fit in with current standards at the time.
The piece was made up of a black body down to the feet and the originality of the design resided in the front area: a white strip that opened in the shape of a Greek i (y). On the back, a train of tulle with white strips very similar to the one on the front.
Charlize Theron
It was the golden age of John Galliano at the head of Christian Dior. Year 2006. Charlize Theron was an ambassador of the ‘maison’ -of which she continues to be- and for the Oscar awards gala she selected this dress that, at the time, 16 years ago, caused a sensation on the ‘red carpet’ more photographed from the planet.
Spectacular, long, tight to her body, in black and with a mermaid silhouette with a central opening. The originality of the design lies in the detail of the impressive bow that the South African wore on her left shoulder.
Penelope Cruz
It is the dress of a true winner. Penelope Cruz attended the 2007 Oscars gala as a nominee for her role as Elena in Woody Allen’s ‘Vicky, Cristina, Barcelona’. For the occasion, our only Oscar-winning actress to date -and also nominated this Sunday for ‘Parallel Mothers’- selected this impressive ‘vintage’ Pierre Balmain suit, which she herself bought at a ’boutique’ in Los Angeles.
The design was a unique piece made of chiffon on a brocade body and ivory white. Long to the feet, it had a tail that finished off a puffy skirt. She paired it with a diamond choker, matching bracelet, earrings, and ring.
Angelina Jolie
In 2012, Angelina Jolie opted for a dress that quickly went viral on social media – a decade ago we didn’t even speak that language. It is a piece from Atelier Versace -haute couture- in black velvet, long, as required by protocol and with a strapless neckline. A garment with an infinite opening in the skirt. Specifically, on the right leg almost to the waist, thanks to which she was able to perform her already characteristic pose.
Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow, who won the Oscar for Best Actress for ‘Shakespeare in love’ in 1999 dressed in Ralph Lauren, gradually left behind that image of a good girl with romantic touches to become the woman who triumphed, for example, in this rug.
For this gala, the one in 2012, Gwyneth Paltrow selected a design made to measure by her British friend Tom Ford, which catapulted her directly to the ranking of the best dressed of that year. Exactly one decade has passed since this unforgettable moment. She herself admitted on her personal blog that this is her favorite Oscar look.
Anne Hathaway
This is another dress with history. Anne Hathaway had everything ready to show off her new pixie cut and wear her Valentino Haute Couture gown, but at the last minute…she decided Prada was the better choice. And she was right. That night, the interpreter was not only one of the most elegant, but also one of the most commented on social networks and the press after winning for her role in ‘Les Miserables’.
Focusing on the garment: it was a pale pink satin dress signed by Prada. It had a deep neckline in the back, which was tied with a pink bow, and a row of Tiffany’s diamonds fell from the nape. Hathaway paired the dress with silver sandals and a Roger Vivier bag.
Lupita Nyong’o
In 2014, Lupita Nyong’o won the statuette for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in ’12 Years a Slave’. For the occasion, she chose to wear an applauded Prada Nairobi blue dress. A garment that she helped design and that exudes elegance and glamour. It is difficult to capture in a still image, but upon her arrival, with the wind against her and posing for the media, Lupita flirted with the flight of her skirt, causing a wonderful visual effect that all the fans of the awards and fashion keep in your memory.
Emma Stone
In 2017, actress Emma Stone snuck into red carpet Olympus in a 1920s-style strapless, sweetheart neckline, brocaded gold Givenchy dress with fringed skirt. That night, at just 28 years old, The young performer won the Oscar for Best Leading Actress for her role as Mía in ‘La, La, Land’.
Lady Gaga
The singer arrived on the red carpet at the 2019 Oscars with the joy of having a nomination to her credit. Something that will happen this year, for example, to Beyoncé, who stands as a nominee for her song ‘Be alive’ for one of her favorites, ‘The Williams Method’.
Her appearance stunned those present, not only because of the Alexander McQueen dress, but also because of the spectacular nature of the jewel she wore around her neck: a 128-carat diamond from Tiffany’s valued at 50 million dollars, about 44 million euros. His effort to honor Audrey Hepburn in hairstyle, dress and diamonds from Tiffany’s, earned him applause from the public and the press.
