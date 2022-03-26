the unforgettable ‘looks’ of the Oscars

1 of 9

Julia Roberts



2001 was the big year for Julia Roberts. Despite the fact that she believed that the Academy did not take her seriously for accepting roles considered ‘minor’, her leading role in Erin Brockovich made her win the long-awaited golden statuette. Her dress was signed by Valentino. To create it, the Italian designer retrieved from his historical archives a piece from 1992, inspired by classic Hollywood, to fit in with current standards at the time.

The piece was made up of a black body down to the feet and the originality of the design resided in the front area: a white strip that opened in the shape of a Greek i (y). On the back, a train of tulle with white strips very similar to the one on the front.