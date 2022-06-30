The unforgettable touch of the “New Meat”

It is paradoxical that for a vast legion of depraved fans (including myself) eager to savor the return of David Cronenbergafter more than 20 years (those that are between “eXistenZ” and this “crimes of the future”), to the precepts of the “New Flesh”, has known us little.

The return of the Canadian to his original Universe and the ways of obsessively approaching “Body Horror” (the subgenre in which he was tanning as a filmmaker during the 80s and 90s) has given us back the unforgettable touch of that “New Meat” that we longed for so much. The metallic taste of genetic mutation, the disturbing excitement of bodies in transformation, that sick and mechanical fetishism in which the Individual merges with the Machine, becoming something unprecedented, something else, something unknown, so dirty and degraded which is hopelessly attractive.

“Crimes of the Future”, which shares a title without having anything else in common with one of Cronenberg’s first works, places us in an imminent future that works as a reflection of the bleak present in which we find ourselves. A future in which the human being and technology advance at different speeds, the threshold of pain has disappeared (something that is not at all unlikely after a massive opioid epidemic) and people can experiment with their bodies in ways that were not possible before. “Surgery is the new sex” will come to affirm Timlim, the bipolar character played by Kristen Stewart at a certain point in the film.

Viggo Mortensen (with whom Cronenberg seems to have established an inseparable bond after four works in common) plays Saul Tenser, a performance artist who has the ability to create strange organs that grow inside him and are later removed in public with the help of Caprice (Lea Seydoux) and a modified machine created to perform autopsies, now transformed into a “marital bed” or altar for rituals as appropriate, and in which the line between pain and pleasure is blurred.

In her fascinating and almost clandestine shows controlled by the supervision of the fledgling Office of the National Organ Registry in which Timlim works as a researcher (Kristen Stewart), the public attends absorbed and in a state of sexual excitement to the new and pleasurable vice that causes the cutting, modification or amputation of the meat.

At 79 years old, Cronenberg returns to show his exhibition of atrocities in full and takes up with grit the obsessions that have flooded his work from the beginning, in a film that does not disappoint but does not knock him out either. A film that raises, among many other issues, the inability of human beings to accept the change that is to come. The dilemma that arises in the face of extinction or mutation, which ultimately means the same thing, the disappearance of humanity as we know it today.

Unfortunately “Crimes of the Future” is not “Crash”, a film with which in 1996 he won the grand prize of the Cannes Jury.

“Crimes of the Future” lacks poetic sense, lacks that murky, filmy subtlety that turned JG Ballard’s adaptation of the text into a dark Masterpiece.

Despite having everything necessary to not disappoint its loyal fans and that great and ambiguous close-up of the ending that leaves an ending open to the interpretation of each one, “Crimes of the Future” is guilty of explanatory.

It is in the explanations where this film disarms itself and what could have been a great, definitive, collective and timeless farewell to the New Flesh, becomes a film that is too aware of the moment in which we live.

His denunciation of climate change rises in a somewhat childish way over the thick amalgamation of layers and readings that make up the film and that does nothing more than blur a complex and anarchic work that should be more complicated to figure out.

Still, don’t panic, Cronenberg is still Cronenberg, and the film’s technical bill is irreproachable and undeniably enjoyable, but it loses steam trying to justify itself, and that is why it fails to calm the devouring cravings of the that we expected that cathartic and absolute work that would mark the beginning of a New Era.