The unforgettable tribute of Liverpool fans at Anfield to Cristiano Ronaldo for the death of his son

2022-04-19

The fans of Liverpool paid a minute of applause to the player of the Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo, low for this pending match of the 30th date of the Premier League that faces them this Tuesday, after the death of one of his newborn twins.

When the stopwatch reached minute 7 – the number of the Portuguese star – the spectators of Anfield they stood up to applaud, while the stands The Kop sang the anthem of the ‘Reds’, ‘You’ll Nerver Walk Alone’ (You’ll never walk alone).

See: CR7’s sister reveals the status of the player’s other baby and Georgina Rodríguez

The rivalry between the ‘Reds’ and the ‘Red Devils’ is one of the bitterest in English football in recent decades.

In addition: This is Piqué’s millionaire empire; all your business

The game continued after that tribute, with the Liverpool winning 1-0 from minute 5 with a goal from Colombian Luis Díaz.