The Unforgivable, Sandra Bullock is a former convict seeking redemption

The true mystery of the film lies behind a motivation, the one that prompted Ruth to commit a crime that cost her twenty years in prison. Ruth Slater, star of The Unforgivable, on Netflix since December 10, has the face of Sandra Bullock, which returns to the thriller with a story that mixes crime and prejudice, mystery and forgiveness. Released from prison after a violent crime conviction, Ruth attempts to reintegrate into a society that refuses to forgive her past. Even the dearest affections of the woman, in the places where she once felt at home, put her at the door. Her only hope of redemption is her younger sister, whom she had abandoned in spite of herself.

“My character spent twenty years in prison for a rather heinous crime, but she finally comes back free – explained Sandra Bullock, also among the producers of the film, in a recent interview – There are many people whose lives have been affected by this crime that he has committed, and there is a lot of hatred, anger, bitterness and pain due to his release. But she wants to find her sister, the only family she had when she entered the prison“.

The film project had a decidedly long gestation, The Unforgivable in fact, it has been in production for eleven years now: announced for the first time with the title Unforgiven, which was supposed to adapt the story told in the 2009 miniseries of the same name, starring Angelina Jolie, the film was on hold for years, until Nora Fingscheidt he did not decide to take over the direction and complete the job.“I chose to make this film because I wanted people to reconsider their judgment of who has been outside society for a long time, you can change a lot in prison after twenty years, but for most people you are still a prisoner and you will live with this brand forever“.

The cast also features Vincent D’Onofrio, Jon Bernthal, Richard Thomas, Linda Emond, Aisling Franciosi, Rob Morgan, Emma Nelson, Will Pullen, Thomas Guiry And Viola Davis. For Bullock returning to Netflix three years after the success of Bird Box, it was not at all complicated to get into the role of a prisoner struggling with very “male” manual jobs. “My father practically raised me as the son he would have wanted me to be – stated the actress – He was restoring houses and always dragging me with him, so I am quite comfortable in that world, even if the production has prevented me from getting close to the most dangerous tools.“.

