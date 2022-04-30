The unfortunate assault on Moderatto that proves Christian Nodal right

Moderatto during the 2015 Grammys in Las Vegas. (Al Powers/Invision/AP)

Moderatto suffered the theft of his equipment during a trip to Puebla. The group had contemplated presenting itself at the Fair of this entity. “An armed command kidnapped the drivers, put them hooded and at gunpoint in a car and finally dumped them on a dirt road,” the rock band said in a statement. This situation shows that there is no one in Mexico who can be safe in the face of the climate of widespread violence that plagues the country.

Yes a few days ago Christian Nodala current reference in the Mexican regional genre, spoke about the insecurity problems that led him to leave Mexico to settle definitively in the United States, Moderatto’s robbery confirms the validity of his words. Not from a privileged point of view, as one might think at first glance, but as a demonstration that violence in the country reigns to such a degree that no one, no matter how famous and wealthy, is safe from hell.

“I spent a while telling them why I like the United States and that I will probably stay here and they say that I stay for showing off luxuries. Sure! I want to enjoy what I earn, but they left out the part where I have no privacy and security is ugly. Is it new?” Nodal wrote on his Twitter account to express a position that, of course, generated divided opinions.

The matter is not new for bands like Moderatto or groups in general, which need a large number of instruments and sound equipment to put on their shows: Last year a sonidero from Puebla bragged about having the equipment that a few months earlier had been stolen from Café Tacvba, one of the most emblematic Spanish rock bands of recent decades.

Moderatto had already suffered from another robbery three years ago in Cancun. Now, given the loss of his team, they have asked the governments of Puebla and the State of Mexico to locate everything that was stolen from them so that they can comply with his presentation. The reiteration in the spoils is also a norm now, as the case of Bronco ceased to see, which in a period of two years (2018-2020) suffered two assaults on its bus on both occasions in Guanajuato.

Motorways are usually a particularly complicated terrain for the transfer of large equipment, since during the journey the lack of security is notorious. There are no elements that actively travel the sections of highways where the type of robberies that have afflicted Mexican musical groups can occur.. In addition, with the light of night everything becomes more complicated, since the robberies are carried out with greater discretion and effectiveness. Such was the case of Moderatto, whose truck was emptied in just three hours, as reported by them on social networks.

Christian Nodal left Mexico, he said, for security reasons. (Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

Those ideal blind spots for gangs to lose their belongings and, of course, the integrity of the people who work with them is exposed to the volatility that characterizes assaults today: it is no longer enough to deliver the belongings and satisfy the thief on duty, on many occasions the aggressions are an additionas evidenced by the robbery of a taqueria in the State of Mexico that has caused so much outrage on social networks.

The reality is grim: no one is safe. Perhaps this fact can remain as one more anecdote, reduced to the catalog of “job hazards”, but in reality it works to understand that violence does not discriminate against anyone in a completely broken country. If a few days ago Nodal was pointed out as pedantic, today there is simply no other choice but to agree with him.

