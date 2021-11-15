The unions have called a courier strike for Black Friday

The strike of contracted couriers puts Amazon’s Black Friday at risk scheduled for November 26th. This was communicated directly by the national secretary of Filt Cgil, Michele De Rose, via a post published on Facebook.

Amazon’s Black Friday Courier Strike is official

The mobilization, which will affect more than 12 thousand workers and 3-4 thousand seasonal workers called to meet the peak of demands, its goal is to bring to the attention the grueling work rhythms and decrease the weekly hours of the drivers. “At the base of the strike there is the request to lower loads and work rhythms, which have become unsustainable, as well as to reduce the weekly hours of drivers“Announces De Rose.

Each single driver, in fact, can complete about 200 deliveries a day with 130-140 stops in 8-9 hours of work without admitting breaks or slowdowns. For the unions this is clearly an unmanageable pace of work and in fact they propose to reduce the 44 hours per week to 42 and then to 39. The strike by couriers for Amazon’s Black Friday is also an opportunity to highlight the need for “[…] give continuity of employment to all staff, on the occasion of contract and contract changes, reduce the responsibilities of the messengers in cases of damages and deductibles, increase the economic value of the trip and introduce the performance bonus. “

