The unique purchase that Nicole Kidman made in Mexico that made her viral in networks

Nicole Kidman traveled to Mexico for the first time and he did it for work reasons, although he also took advantage of his visit to fully explore the culture of this country.

The actress and ex-wife of Tom Cruise visited the capital of the Aztec territory to offer a talk to the young people benefiting from the Fundación Telmex scholarshipbut took a little detour to try the local gastronomy.

During his time in the city, she and her team bought an artisanal product in a street vendor: an Oaxaca-type cheese, which is a well-known food in Mexico and is usually sold by merchants on every street corner. In this way, the actress took advantage of a break in her conference to taste and learn about the culinary art of Mexicans.

Nicole Kidman bought an artisan cheese at a street stall @renatofloresc58/Instagram

Nicole was accompanied by the famous singer Manuel Mijares, a fact that also generated many repercussionsas well as his interest in local culture within the framework of the great cultural event called “Mexico Siglo XXI”, organized by the Telmex Telcel Foundation.

Without a doubt, what most caught the attention of social network users was that the famous actress and partner of Keith Urban he stopped to buy the cheese from a very simple street vendor. In Mexico City, as in other places in Latin America, it is very common that there are street or informal shops where products such as cheese, seeds and all kinds of bulk food are sold.

Nicole Kidman and Manuel Mijares were together at the event @renatofloresc58/Instagram

In addition to demonstrating his taste for Mexican food, during his talk with the young people, Kidman also expressed his love for the Aztec country. He even said that he wished that their 12 and 14 year old daughters came to those lands to learn a little more about the traditions: “I would love to be able to return to the country, bring my daughters so that they can enjoy the culture, the people.”

This drove all his fans crazy. “Nicole Kidman in a street stall in Mexico has just given me peace”, “Things we did not imagine seeing Nicole Kidman do: buy cheese from the back of a combi in Mexico”, were some of the comments that users left on social networks.

Regarding the talk he gave to the young people, also some phrases transcended, since apparently it was a quite motivational conversation for them. “To all of you I say: go for everything, it is a wonderful world that we have and when you can, think of others, be kind, empathetic, and try to see things through the eyes of others.”

He argued that something essential to achieve success is to maintain one’s own criteria. Take the advice of the teachers in the schools, but always have your own ideals: “It is not to say: ‘from the point of view of the teacher, I am going to do it like her’. No, we have to do it our way, I give you the knowledge, reflect, use it and turn it into your own knowledge”, he stated at the event, in statements recorded by Univision.