The unique story of the Bogdanov twins

The news of the death of Grichka Bogdanov, who together with his brother Igor formed a couple of French science communicators very popular in France and elsewhere, is reported today with some attention on all the homepages of the sites of the main French newspapers. Together they ran a science fiction program from the 1980s, Temps X, and had subsequently been involved in a series of disputes in the 2000s – the so-called Bogdanov affair – linked to the publication of some of their theoretical physics articles of dubious value in some renowned scientific journals.

To make the story of the Bogdanov twins even more remarkable, the circumstances of the death of Grichka, hospitalized with his brother in the intensive care of the Georges-Pompidou hospital in Paris since last December 15, after both had caught COVID-19 vaccinated, according to a source cited by the newspaper Le Monde.

Over the years, after the success of Temps X, both Grichka and Igor had become celebrities also known for their very recognizable looks – which literally made them into memes – and for their singular and stubborn denial of ever having undergone cosmetic surgery. The Bogdanovs have also long been associated with a number of conspiracy theories that have emerged on 4chan and other forums known to host such content, including the hypothesis that the Bogdanovs had had contact with extraterrestrial life forms, possessed psychokinetic powers, and had extraordinary powers of political influence.

Born in 1949 in a commune in the Gers region, Occitania, and the children of a Russian painter and a descendant of a Czech noble family of Bohemian origin, the Bogdanovs were raised by their maternal grandmother in the family castle in the south of France. , where they learned to speak several languages ​​by interacting with servants and attendants. They became interested in astronomy, physics and especially science fiction quite early, publishing their first essay in 1976 (Clefs pour science-fiction), which had a fair circulation and attracted the interest of the entertainment industry to the authors.

It was in the 1980s that the Bogdanovs became very popular with a wider audience thanks to the program Temps X, broadcast on the first French television channel (TF1) from 1979 to 1989 and conducted by the Bogdanovs wearing silver astronaut suits, while pretending to explore Space. It quickly became a point of reference for a generation of young fans of science fiction, science and popular culture, thanks also to the occasional participation of authoritative guests and the inclusion in the program of famous foreign television series such as The prisoner, On the edge of reality And Space 1999.

The Bogdanovs gained, in addition to widespread popularity, a reputation as experts in scientific popularization, although their skills and abilities were not concretely attested by specific qualifications. Much later, in the 2000s, they produced and hosted other popular science television programs but without repeating the success of Temps X, at a time when their public image had meanwhile also been associated with other contexts and, above all, with a controversial story known as the “Bogdanov affair”.

It was a controversy that the French media dealt with for a long time, especially due to the popularity of the two characters involved. A physicist from the University of Tours and subsequently many other researchers contested the scientific value of the theses with which the Bogdanovs obtained their doctorate at the University of Burgundy in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Meanwhile, the two had also published five articles in peer-reviewed physics journals (peer-reviewed) among which Annals of Physics And Classical and Quantum Gravity.

The scientific community argued that the Bogdanovs’ physics research, works in which they proposed some bizarre hypotheses about the universe before the Big Bang and which aroused profound indignation in academic contexts, were full of pseudoscientific and nonsense theories, inaccuracies and errors. Some Internet user groups suggested that those publications were the result of a provocative intention to show the weaknesses of the peer-review system.

Meanwhile, the Bogdanovs publicly continued to defend the scientific value of their work and denounce some of their detractors for defamation. Subsequent analyzes conducted by the Center national de la recherche scientifique (CNRS), the main public research organization in France, finally established that the Bogdanov’s theses had no scientific value.

The story aroused many negative comments regarding the procedures for publishing scientific articles and the acceptance criteria for doctoral theses. American physicist Frank Wilczek, curator of Annals of Physics and, moreover, winner of the Nobel Prize in 2004, he said that the Bogdanov scandal led him to correct some working procedures within the magazine and to assign more revision tasks to the editorial board.

– Read also: A dishonest honesty study

One of the most analyzed aspects of the Bogdanov twins and for which at a certain point they became popular also internationally was the evolution of the physiognomy of their faces over time, such as to make them almost unrecognizable starting from the 2000s compared to the years of Temps X. Their stubborn denial of ever having undergone cosmetic surgery, a hypothesis generally considered probable, favored the spread of other theories on the origin of their somatic transformation. The French weekly Marianne in 2010 he formulated the hypothesis, later denied by the Bogdanovs, that the transformation of their face resulted from a form of acromegaly and that this was the side effect of taking a hormone known for its anti-aging effects.

In more recent years, starting in 2015, the Bogdanovs have also progressively become something of a living meme in some circles on the Internet, where people essentially oblivious to the true history of the Bogdanovs have associated them with a somewhat spectacular and ridiculous set of conspiracy theories. on sites like 4chan and Reddit. Some attributed to the Bogdanovs powers acquired as a result of alleged encounters with alien civilizations, including exceptional and inhuman capacity to influence world politics and cryptocurrency markets.