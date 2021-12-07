The United Arab Emirates change the weekend (to compete with Saudi Arabia) – Corriere.it

Towards the week of four (and a half) working days to make us more attractive to global markets, to better reconcile life and work (and to compete with Saudi Arabia): the weekend starts at 12 on Friday, and lasts until Sunday. The turning point from January 1st

The transition to come from 1 January 2022: the working week in United Arab Emirates will become of four and a half days, with Saturday and Sunday public holidays and weekdays for half.

This is a departure from the traditional observance, which exists in many Islamic countries, rest on Friday followed by Saturday.

The purpose of this new rule is that the Emirates, a very important economic hub of the region, can better adapt to global markets.

The weekend will therefore begin on Friday at noon, in an attempt to better reconcile work-life balance as well.

Not the first move that the federation of the seven Emirates (Abu Dhabi, Ajman, Dubai, Fujaira, Ras al-Khaima, Sharjah and Umm al-Qaywayn) takes to make itself even more attractive to foreign investments, in competition with rival Saudi Arabia and to the detriment of religious orthodoxy: in some Emirates, such as Dubai, the observance of the rules of life prescribed by Islam and traditional clothing is much more lax than elsewhere.

The government in a statement announced yesterday that the weekend exchange rate will ensure economic, commercial and financial transactions with the countries they have the western weekend, and will increase business opportunities for thousands of Emirati companies.

The government then ensured that at least public employees will finish work at noon on Friday, in time for prayers.

Other efforts to open up to Western investors: the Emirates also have the rules concerning premarital cohabitation have been made more liberal (many couples who moved there for work were forced to marry earlier), the consumption of alcohol and also the visa system, which will become simpler.